Ontario's vaccine passport is now in effect
Ontario’s new vaccine passport rules took effect Wednesday morning, meaning people must now show proof of immunization for many recreational activities.
Photo ID and a PDF vaccination receipt, either printed or stored on a mobile phone, must be presented to eat indoors at restaurants, go to the gym, or see a movie in a theatre.
Announced at the beginning of September, the program is meant to encourage vaccination and make customers and employees feel more comfortable in indoor environments throughout the province.
Vaccine receipts can be downloaded from the provincial portal, and the Toronto Public Library is letting people print their document for free.
- See also:
Once the government launches its QR code-scanning app later this fall, Ontarians will have the option to present their unique QR code instead.
Here are all the places where Ontarians will need to show proof of immunization:
- Inside restaurants (but not while getting takeout or eating on a patio)
- Gyms and fitness centres
- Cinemas
- Nightclubs (including outdoor nightclubs)
- Meeting or event spaces including banquet halls and conference centres
- Sports events
- Casinos and other gambling establishments
- Concerts and music festivals
- Horse racing venues
- Participating in TV show filming as part of a live audience
- Strip clubs, bathhouses, and sex clubs
The vaccine passport won’t be required to access the following:
- Using a washroom inside
- Placing an order, picking up an order, and paying for an order
- Accessing an outdoor area (such as a restaurant patio) by going inside
- Making a retail purchase
- Purchasing admission
- Attending a wedding ceremony
- Attending a funeral service, rite, or ceremony at a licensed funeral business
Several other Canadian provinces are already using vaccine passports, including BC, Manitoba, and Quebec.