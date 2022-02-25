8 Things to do in Toronto this weekend: February 25 to 27

Toronto just can’t seem to catch a break as it looks like another cold weekend ahead.

On Friday, the City of Toronto declared an extreme cold weather alert as the city braces for more snow and temperatures of about -16°C. But if you’re getting a bad case of cabin fever, there’s a lot going on this weekend.

There’s a restaurant serving Mexican street food, a cool new installation at Yonge-Dundas Square, and a cinema that’s hosting an ’80s-themed movie night.

So bundle up, put on those leg warmers and be safe out there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ontario Science Centre (@ontariosciencecentre)

What: Learn about the real-life effects of bias, discrimination, and exclusion in Canada at the “Behind Racism: Challenging the Way We Think” exhibit, a collaboration between the Ontario Science Centre and the Canadian Race Relations Foundation (CRRF). The exhibit includes personal accounts of experiences of racism, as well as statistics that demonstrate the harmful effects of systemic racism.

When: Until April 24, Saturday 9 am to 5 pm, Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 700 Don Mills Road

Price: $22 for adults, $16 for youth, students and seniors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EL CHARRO (@elcharrobroadview)

What: This Mexican restaurant at 788 Broadview Avenue has just opened a second location on Danforth Avenue. El Charro is known for serving a popular street food called antojitos, as well as classic dishes like tacos, enchiladas, and tortas. They also serve margaritas and a wide selection of sweet treats like chocoflan and tres leches peaches.

Time: Saturday 12 pm to 12 am, Sunday 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: 493 Danforth Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benkei Hime Canada (@benkeihime)

What: Shop for funky streetwear while you sip on bubble tea at a new store that’s set to open this weekend. Benkei Hime is a design and fashion bubble tea cafe that’s opening its first North American location in Toronto. Located near Steve Madden at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, you can sip on drinks like crepe cake milk tea or red velvet cake milk tea while you shop for clothes, accessories, and home decor.

When: February 26

Where: 220 Yonge Street, unit A004

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drunken Cinema (@drunkencinema)

What: Relive the ’80s and rewatch the 1998 rom-com The Wedding Singer, starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. The event will take place at Revue Cinema and will be hosted by Drunken Cinema, a monthly series of interactive game nights for movie buffs. Grab some hairspray and dig out those neon tights, because costumes are strongly encouraged.

When: February 26

Time: Doors open at 9 pm

Where: 400 Roncesvalles Avenue

Price: $19.05 for general admission, $15.87 for students and seniors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O R E T T A (@orettatoronto)



What: Check out Oretta’s second midtown location for modern Italian cuisine. Menu items include pizza (gluten-free options available), veal, and specialty pasta for two that’s plated table-side. They’ll also be serving their signature cocktails, as well as a selection of Italian wines.

Time: Saturday 10 am to 11:30 pm, Sunday 10 am to 10:30 pm

Where: 2131 Yonge Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Belly & Bao (@bellyandbao)

What: There’s more deliciousness in town with the recent opening of Belly & Bao. The new takeout spot is located in Liberty Village and offers both traditional Hong Kong BBQ and stir-fried dishes. Vegan options include mapo tofu and braised eggplant.

Time: Saturday 11 am to 1 am, Sunday 11 am to 9 pm

Where: 107 Atlantic Avenue, inside The Craft Brasserie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Activate (@activatecanada)

What: Head over to Burlington to check out a cool gaming experience. Activate features almost a dozen rooms with unique concepts and varying levels of difficulty. The games combine fitness and entertainment. You can choose to play as a team or against each other. A Scarborough location is scheduled to open in March.

Time: Saturday 9:30 am to 11:30 pm, Sunday 9:30 am to 10: pm

Where: 2030 Appleby Line

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yonge-Dundas Square (@ydsquare)

What: There’s an electrifying “fire” at Yonge-Dundas Square. Island of Warmth is an art installation made with 150 incandescent light bulbs, and while that won’t keep you warm, jumping and dancing just might do the trick — the fire reacts to movement, thanks to sensors installed under the floor.

When: Until March 20

Where: 1 Dundas Street East