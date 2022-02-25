NewsWeather

City of Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert ahead of the weekend

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
Feb 25 2022, 2:24 pm
City of Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert ahead of the weekend
Edward Bend/Shutterstock

The City of Toronto has declared an Extreme Cold Weather Alert on Friday as the city gets pummelled by more snow.

Toronto’s medical officer of health of issued the alert as temperatures are expected to hit -16°C or colder with windchill. The alert will be in effect until further notice, but temperatures are expected to rise on Saturday.

toronto forecast

Toronto forecast/Environment Canada

The alert activates services to keep vulnerable people out of the cold. The City opened warming centres on January 7 and they remain open.

“Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children,” a statement from the City reads.

The City’s four Warming Centres are located at:

  • 129 Peter Street
  • 5800 Yonge Street
  • Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre, 195 Princes’ Boulevard.
  • Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Drive.
SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Brooke TaylorBrooke Taylor
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT