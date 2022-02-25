City of Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert ahead of the weekend

The City of Toronto has declared an Extreme Cold Weather Alert on Friday as the city gets pummelled by more snow.

Toronto’s medical officer of health of issued the alert as temperatures are expected to hit -16°C or colder with windchill. The alert will be in effect until further notice, but temperatures are expected to rise on Saturday.

The alert activates services to keep vulnerable people out of the cold. The City opened warming centres on January 7 and they remain open.

“Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children,” a statement from the City reads.

The City’s four Warming Centres are located at: