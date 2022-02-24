Hudson's Bay store at Yonge and Bloor permanently closing

The Hudson’s Bay department store at Yonge and Bloor is permanently closing this spring, the company confirmed in a statement to Daily Hive Thursday.

The store will cease operations on May 31, 2022. The company would not say how many employees would be laid off as a result of the closure.

“We are committed to treating every associate with respect and fairness through this process. All eligible associates will receive appropriate employment separation packages and transfer opportunities will be explored where feasible,” spokesperson Tiffany Bourre said.

The Bay decided to close the Bloor location in part because the Queen Street flagship store at the Eaton Centre is so close — only 2.5 kilometres or two subway stops away.

“we will continue to serve the community with a seamless omnichannel experience at that location and through TheBay.com.”