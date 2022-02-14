This is Toronto's newest spot for Hong Kong BBQ eats
Feb 14 2022, 8:44 pm
The Belly & Bao has just opened up in Toronto’s Liberty Village and offers both traditional Hong Kong BBQ and western-style Wok-Fry food.
The new take-out and delivery spot is located at 107 Atlantic Avenue, right inside The Craft Brasserie.
Their menu consists of all the bao and BBQ pork goodness – BBQ Pork, roast pork, roast duck and so much more. They also offer vegan options. Check out the menu here.
Belly & Bao is open every day from 11 am to 11 pm.
Belly & Bao
Address: 107 Atlantic Avenue, Toronto
Phone: 416-535-2337