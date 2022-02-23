Local Mexican restaurant opens second location in Toronto

A local Toronto restaurant has opened its second eatery in the city’s Danforth area, sharing its Mexican fare with the community.
El Charro, the Mexican eatery known for its “antojitos” opened its sister location at 493 Danforth Avenue last month.
View this post on Instagram
“After long months of lots and lots of work, repairs, cleaning, lockdowns, and weather inconveniences we are finally here,” said El Charro in an Instagram post.
To add to the excitement, the restaurant is featuring a new menu by chef Alan Mendoza from Guadalajara, Mexico.
Customers who have dined at the 788 Broadview Avenue outpost can also expect to enjoy classic dishes like tacos, enchiladas, tortas, and more.
It also has refreshing cocktails and margs to enjoy.
El Charro
Address: 493 Danforth Avenue