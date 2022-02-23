Local Mexican restaurant opens second location in Toronto

A local Toronto restaurant has opened its second eatery in the city’s Danforth area, sharing its Mexican fare with the community.

El Charro, the Mexican eatery known for its “antojitos” opened its sister location at 493 Danforth Avenue last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EL CHARRO (@elcharrobroadview)



“After long months of lots and lots of work, repairs, cleaning, lockdowns, and weather inconveniences we are finally here,” said El Charro in an Instagram post.

To add to the excitement, the restaurant is featuring a new menu by chef Alan Mendoza from Guadalajara, Mexico.

You might also like: A design and fashion bubble tea cafe is opening in Toronto this weekend

Toronto sushi eatery fully booked for two months following closure announcement

Wendy's Canada to join the breakfast game and introduce new menu items

Customers who have dined at the 788 Broadview Avenue outpost can also expect to enjoy classic dishes like tacos, enchiladas, tortas, and more.

It also has refreshing cocktails and margs to enjoy.

El Charro

Address: 493 Danforth Avenue

Instagram