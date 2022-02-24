Toronto King Street restaurant opens second location in Midtown

A popular King Street restaurant has expanded to Toronto’s midtown and has recently opened its second location.

Oretta Midtown welcomed guests to its 2131 Yonge Street location in January, offering its signature cocktails, and its traditionally crafted dishes.

They currently have an extensive Alla Carta menu and will begin to offer weekend brunch and its Aperitivo menu starting March 1.

“Oretta embodies the beauty and simplicity of traditional modern-day Italian cuisine and lifestyle. This is Oretta’s newest location, in the heart of the up and coming midtown district,” said the restaurant.

Reservations can be made for the new Oretta Midtown location via Open Table.

Oretta Midtown

Address: 2131 Yonge Street

