7 notable Toronto restaurants that closed this summer

Restaurant casualties are never easy to take, especially when we lose places that are practically part of the furniture. But as summer comes to a close, so too are a handful of Toronto’s food spots.

Here is an update on restaurants in and around Toronto that shut down this summer.

After nine years of service, the popular downtown spot bid a heartfelt farewell to its loyal customers. But it wasn’t goodbye forever, seems we’ll be seeing more from the brand in the not-too-distant future.

Once a staple of the King West bar scene, Regulars was there one minute and gone the next. Turns out the Ontario government ordered its closure to make way for the Ontario Line.

Fancy Franks was yet another victim of a government-ordered closure to make way for the construction of the Ontario Line. Luckily there are still a handful of Fancy Franks restaurants still open in Toronto, so the gourmet hotdogs live on.

This one hurts. After 39 years in business, Originals Ale House, known for hosting some of Toronto’s best local bands, serving delicious comfort food, and being a reliable spot to catch a sports game, Originals was strongly established as a neighbourhood staple at 1660 Bayview Avenue.

One Love Vegetarian has served the Toronto community for more than 13 years. The vegan restaurant offered Caribbean-inspired dishes that were beloved by all.

More than 15 years of service and Churrasco Portugril is closing up shop for good. The team posted a note on Instagram stating that they are closing the restaurant in order to care for their family.

After 11 years of Grand Electric bid a final farewell to Parkdale, where many of its regular customers relished in a cold beer and taco or two.

With Files from Karen Doradea