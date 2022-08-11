The upcoming Ontario Metrolinx Line is causing some big changes for some Toronto restaurants; with a handful of spots across the city closing their doors at the request of the Ontario government.

We spoke to Angelos Economopoulos, founder and CEO of New York-inspired hot dog joint Fancy Franks, whose Queen West location just closed, about the ramifications for the business and others like his.

Fancy Franks opened its first location in Kensington Market in 2012, serving up American-style eats before gaining momentum and opening additional locations across Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fancy Franks (@fancyfranks)



According to Economopoulos, earlier this year, Fancy Franks — along with five other restaurants in the area — received word from the Ontario government that the businesses would have to close to make way for construction.

Similarly, Regulars, at 668 King West, also appears to have fallen at the hands of the new subway line, having released a relatively vague statement via social media outlining its seemingly sudden closure, and its intention to reconstruct their legacy elsewhere in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regulars (@regularsbar)

Maps of Metrolinx’s plans give some indication of which properties may be affected by the new tracks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regulars (@regularsbar)

Whilst Regulars’ resurrection remains up in the air, Economopoulos explained that he is in the process of “aggressively looking for a space in the Queen Street West community” to pop up a new Fancy Franks store.

In the meantime, employees from the now defunct Queen Street West store have been relocated, “mainly at our 326 College Street store,” revealed Economopoulos, who wanted to make sure his staff, many of whom have been working at Fancy Franks for five years or more, still had a place to work that was close to home.

Economopoulos and the Fancy Franks team have also had to adjust to order traffic being redirected through their College store, which luckily is close enough to service their online/delivery zone.

Though thankfully, “many loyal Fancy Franks friends and customers can still make it out for their favourite meal” at one of their other locations.

All things considered, Economopoulos was understanding of the closure.

“As unfortunate as it is that we are temporarily closed, we do understand the city needs more transit.”

“We’re excited to find the right spot and reopen soon!”

Stay tuned for when that will be. Whilst you wait, grab a Fancy Franks hot dog at either of their remaining locations.

Fancy Franks

Address: 326 College Street, Toronto

Address: 157 Avenue Road, North York

Instagram