After 39 years, Originals Ale House has shared the news of its closure via Instagram, inviting regulars to a farewell show of live music and final cheers after stating in its post that it was “time to move on.”

Originals Ale House has long been heralded for its warm and inviting atmosphere cultivated by its strong foundation as a family lead business.

Known for hosting some of Toronto’s best local bands, serving delicious comfort food, and being a reliable spot to catch a sports game, Originals was strongly established as a neighbourhood staple at 1660 Bayview Avenue.

One loyal customer commented on the closure announcement saying, “Wow I can’t count how many memories were made at the bar. So many years of karaoke, band nights, and just random nights of old friends just heading over for a couple pints and some food. Thank you for years upon years of incredible nights!”

There have been no further announcements regarding its closure or indications of what might come next, but we’ll have it covered.