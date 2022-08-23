Canada’s very own Simu Liu just revealed to Destination Toronto his winning picks for dining out in the city and even shouted out The Toronto Night Market as his go-to hidden gem for top-notch eats and a great atmosphere.

Check out his list of favourite restaurants below!

A classic go-to for excellent Thai food, with a handful of locations around the city.

Sabai Sabai

Next on his list was Sabai Sabai, which unfortunately closed down in June of this year, but was revered for serving unbelievable eats from northern Thailand and Laos.

A casual dining Jamaican spot serving plates out of Scarborough.

Super Fresh is an Asian-style night market in the heart of The Annex, where you’ll find a delicious array of cuisine from across the continent.

Easily one of Toronto’s best dine-in and takeout spots for Thai food.

Dailo is inspired by an unusual combination of Chinese and French cooking.

A restaurant known for whipping up indulgent platters of seafood.

This spot is practically part of the furniture and a true Toronto staple for family-style Chinese.

A simple stop for a spot of bubble tea.