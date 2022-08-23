FoodFood News

Rachel Goodman
Rachel Goodman
Aug 23 2022
Canada’s very own Simu Liu just revealed to Destination Toronto his winning picks for dining out in the city and even shouted out The Toronto Night Market as his go-to hidden gem for top-notch eats and a great atmosphere.

Check out his list of favourite restaurants below!

Pai

 

A classic go-to for excellent Thai food, with a handful of locations around the city.

Sabai Sabai

 

Next on his list was Sabai Sabai, which unfortunately closed down in June of this year, but was revered for serving unbelievable eats from northern Thailand and Laos.

Patty King

 

A casual dining Jamaican spot serving plates out of Scarborough.

Super Fresh

Super Fresh is an Asian-style night market in the heart of The Annex, where you’ll find a delicious array of cuisine from across the continent.

Khao San Road

 

Easily one of Toronto’s best dine-in and takeout spots for Thai food.

Dailo

 

Dailo is inspired by an unusual combination of Chinese and French cooking.

Fishman Lobster Clubhouse

A restaurant known for whipping up indulgent platters of seafood.

Hong Sing

This spot is practically part of the furniture and a true Toronto staple for family-style Chinese.

The Alley

 

A simple stop for a spot of bubble tea.

