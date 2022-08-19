The Drake One Fifty revealed today that it would be closing its doors, having lovingly served Toronto for the past nine years.

In spite of its closure, the restaurant disclosed in a statement on its website that the organization remains dedicated to upholding its reputation as a “one-of-a-kind hotel” and that it will soon be launching “The Drake Hotel Model Wing in Toronto, and a planned lakefront addition at the Drake Devonshire Inn.”

The restaurant also thanked its staff, suppliers, and guests, vowing to continue to create the best possible experiences for valued customers at its many other properties.

The message ended on a high note, implying there is plenty more to come from the Drake, telling customers to “stay tuned” for its next moves.