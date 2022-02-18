8 Things to do in Toronto this Family Day weekend: February 18 to 21
Family Day weekend is going to be a cold one! But if you’re willing to brave the freezing temperatures, there’s plenty to keep the entire family entertained.
There’s a luxurious afternoon tea, futuristic art installations at the beach, and a big “bonfire” in the middle of Yonge-Dundas Square.
Here’s a helpful guide for the next time someone asks you, “what do you want to do this weekend?”
Head to the beach for an exhibition
What: The concept for Winter Stations started as an international competition in 2014 that saw artists and designers reimagining the lifeguard stations along Toronto’s east end. Check out some of the futuristic creations from universities and architecture firms from around the world.
When: Until March 31
Where: Woodbine Beach, 1675 Lake Shore Boulevard East
Enjoy a deluxe afternoon tea
What: Take the family out for a fancy afternoon tea at the Park Hyatt’s Joni Restaurant. There’s a variety of sweet and savoury options, as well as a selection of teas from Sloane Tea. There are several set menus to choose from. Pastry at the Park for two is priced at $128, Tea at the Park for two is $188, and Indulgence at the Park for two is $588.
When: Saturday to Sunday, 1 pm to 4 pm
Where: Park Hyatt Toronto, 4 Avenue Road
Gather around a large “fire”
What: Watch sparks fly at the Island of Warmth installation this Family Day weekend. Made with 150 incandescent light bulbs, this unique and interactive campfire reacts to your movements. Sensors under the floor allow visitors to determine the movement of the “flames” and the music created by the sounds of the fire.
When: Until March 20
Where: Yonge-Dundas Square, 1 Dundas Street East
Skate through a torch-lit forest
What: If you’re looking for an out of town activity, it’s time to dig out your skates and make your way north to Huntsville, Ontario. Arrowhead Provincial Park’s Fire & Ice Nights will no doubt be an unforgettable and magical experience for the whole family as you enjoy an evening skate along a trail lit by hundreds of tiki torches.
When: Until February 26, 6 pm to 9 pm
Where: Arrowhead Provincial Park, 451 Arrowhead Park Road
Go tobogganing
What: There is an upside to all the snow we’ve been getting. Grab your sleds and race each other down the hill at these tobogganing hills around the city. But safety first! Check the hill for possible hazards, watch out for icy patches, ensure that scarves and strings are tucked in and walk up the side of the hill to avoid collision.
Where: Check out our list for a location near you.
Go shopping at a Black-owned business
What: From film festivals to virtual events, there’s a lot to see and learn during Black History Month in Toronto. You can also check out our list of events. Black-Owned Toronto is also hosting a Black History Month Market, a three-day event that will highlight several small Black-owned businesses.
When: February 18 to 20
Where: Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Drive
Enjoy a relaxing brunch
What: There’s something for everyone at The Broadview Hotel’s Family Day brunch. In addition to live entertainment by The Liam Kearney Show, there’s also face painting and balloon twisting for the little ones. As for food, expect a full buffet with a waffle, omelet, and dessert station. Tickets cost $60+ for adults, $25+ for children six to 12 years old, while children under five years old can enter for free.
When: February 21, 10:30 am to 2:00 pm
Where: The Broadview Hotel, 106 Broadview Avenue
Sip delicious hot chocolate while you paint mugs
What: Here’s a cozy activity that everyone can enjoy. Design your own mug at this indoor event at stackt market, hosted by Original Genes. Kids can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, while the adults can opt for the alcoholic version made with Bailey’s.
When: February 20, 12 pm
Where: stackt market, 28 Bathurst Street