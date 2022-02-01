10 ways to celebrate Black History Month in Toronto

Black history is Canadian history. Embedded in the beloved culture of Toronto and the GTA are the contributions of Black Canadians from across the Afro-Caribbean diaspora.

From music and the arts to advancing political processes and building communities, Toronto would not be the cultural hub it is today without the dedication of its Black residents.

Although the pandemic is forcing celebrations online, there are still many ways to learn and celebrate Toronto’s Black history.

Kick back and watch a film festival, learn something new at an exhibition, enjoy a night of painting, or keep up with the movers and shakers within the community all during Black History Month 2022.

Here are 10 events and celebrations you can look forward to this month!

Partake in Black and Canadian: Stories of Service presented by BAND

Black Artists’ Networks in Dialogue (BAND) Gallery & Cultural Centre is launching a new exhibition in partnership with UPlift Black Arts in Barrie, Ontario. Highlighting the contributions of Black military officers, Black and Canadian: Stories of Service acknowledges the work of Black folks who served our country.

The exhibition opens virtually on February 3, before a virtual talk with guest speakers Dr. Cheryl Thompson and Jane Cooper Wilson examining the process of record-keeping and the creation of national narratives on February 12 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Click here for more information.

Kuumba

Throughout February, the Harbourfront centre celebrates what they call Black Futures Month with dance, music, workshops, and literary events that highlight the past and future of Black culture with Kuumba.

With events spanning well beyond BHM, the series provides opportunities to learn and enjoy the contributions of Black Canadians into the summer months. For a complete list of programming and tickets click here.

Virtually attend Aurora’s Black History Celebration Opening Ceremony

With live entertainment, speakers, educational presentations, giveaways, and so much more Aurora’s Black History Month opening ceremony is not one to miss.

Taking proceedings online again this year, guests will enjoy an hour and a half long celebration on February 5 at 6 pm, and a closing and awards ceremony on February 26. While the event is free, attendees are encouraged to support the events by sponsoring the Rise-up Grant Award, or any of the various other community programs for Black and BIPOC Youths and families.

Click here for more details.

Have a movie night with the Toronto Black Film Festival

#TBFF is back this year to immerse you in Black film and media from February 16 to 21 with a flurry of features films and short movies. Entering its tenth year virtually, the opening film will be streaming on the online platform starting February 16 at 7 pm. All-access passes are available for $99 or tune into specific viewings at an individual price.

For more information, click here.

Attend Daniel Pauly’s The Ocean’s Whistleblower talk at TPL

This year, the Toronto Public Library has a number of events and talks to help Torontonians celebrate and explore the city’s Black history. On Monday, February 7, TPL will host a discussion on climate change with esteemed scientists and marine biologist, Daniel Pauly.

Pauly will share his extraordinary life and career in ocean sciences with Sarika Cullis-Suzuki and discusses how knowledge of environmental degradation is lost over time, leading to a misguided understanding of what we have helped destroy.

To virtually attend the talk, click here.

Explore the Toronto music scene at Before the 6ix: Behind The Beat

On Wednesday, February 9, TPL will connect the dots of Toronto’s present-day internationally recognized hip-hop influence to the rich and vitally important roots of its past.

Before the 6ix host’s Del Cowie and DJ Agile will be joined by producer K-Cut, producer/engineer Zoé SOUNDmind (AFIME arts), and producer/artist Rich Kidd to discuss the evolution of the sound of Toronto.

Register here.

Feel empowered through art at a BHM paint night

Join Sheridan College’s Student Union for their guided painting session that aims to help you destress, heal, and reconnect. Hosted by Micah Nelson, the evening will ask guests to “reflect on Black History Month and our commitment to ‘Imagining Futures.'”

The free event will be held on February 24 at 7 pm. Sheridan offers the first 25 students a free paint kit. All are welcome but be advised that canvas, brushes, and painting materials for the general public will not be provided.

Register here to receive the virtual event link.

Take part in Durham’s Annual Black History Month Celebration

Celebrating 15 years of operation, Durham’s annual Black History Month celebration kicks off with an hour-long virtual event on February 5 from 7 to 8 pm. According to organizers. the event’s theme, “Fifteen,” will reflect on the events “that continue to shape the tone and direction of diversity across Canada and in Durham region over the past 15 years.”

The free event is suitable for all ages; registration is required to view.

Check out these five Black creators making Black history right now

Celebrating Black history doesn’t always mean looking back, it can also be done while looking forward. Many Black creators are making history now, informing and representing Black culture through creating their own platforms. Check out the work of these five creators writing and contributing to the legacy of Blackness in media today.

Indulge in African cuisine and community at a virtual cooking class

Missing the comfort and flavour or home cooking? Kick-off BHM on February 1 in the right way by indulging in delicious African cuisine with Chef Patience Chirisa. The event is free to attend all you need to do is register and get all the necessary ingredients from your local grocery store.

For ingredients details and the registration link, click here.