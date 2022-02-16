Enjoy an Afternoon Tea experience at Toronto's Joni Restaurant
Toronto’s Park Hyatt is hosting a luxurious Afternoon Tea experience at its Joni restaurant starting this weekend.
Starting February 19, and every Saturday and Sunday after that, Joni will host the exquisite event from 1 to 4 pm.
View this post on Instagram
The menu features a list of sweet and savoury options that are paired with tea-sommelier-selected teas from Sloane Tea.
Whether you opt for a strictly savory, sweet, or a combination of the two, guests will be able to choose to their liking and get the perfect teas to match.
As an addition to their experience, there will also be tea-infused cocktails, Day After Day and D Sharp, for a non-alcoholic option that features the hotel’s curated tea flavor, Park Hyatt #4.
As for pricing, their Pastry at the Park for two is $128, Tea at the Park for two is $188, and Indulgence at the Park for two is $588.
For reservations, click here.
Joni Restaurant
Address: 4 Avenue Road, Toronto
Phone: 647-948-3130