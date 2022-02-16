Enjoy an Afternoon Tea experience at Toronto's Joni Restaurant

Toronto’s Park Hyatt is hosting a luxurious Afternoon Tea experience at its Joni restaurant starting this weekend.

Starting February 19, and every Saturday and Sunday after that, Joni will host the exquisite event from 1 to 4 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joni Restaurant (@jonirestaurant)

The menu features a list of sweet and savoury options that are paired with tea-sommelier-selected teas from Sloane Tea.

Whether you opt for a strictly savory, sweet, or a combination of the two, guests will be able to choose to their liking and get the perfect teas to match.

You might also like: All the Toronto restaurants participating in National Ocean Wise Seafood Festival this month

Daan Go Cake Labs opens new location in Mississauga

Check out Toronto's first all-you-can-eat AYCE Japanese hot pot

As an addition to their experience, there will also be tea-infused cocktails, Day After Day and D Sharp, for a non-alcoholic option that features the hotel’s curated tea flavor, Park Hyatt #4.

As for pricing, their Pastry at the Park for two is $128, Tea at the Park for two is $188, and Indulgence at the Park for two is $588.

For reservations, click here.

Joni Restaurant

Address: 4 Avenue Road, Toronto

Phone: 647-948-3130

Instagram