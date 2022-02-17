Here are the 10 most popular Farm Boy favourites for 2022

Farm Boy has released its second annual list of top 10 fan favourite food items voted by its customers for 2022.
The Canadian grocer has about 1,800 private label products, from salad dressing to vegan cheese, and even fresh pasta.
Farm Boy narrowed the best picks down to 10 and here’s what made the cut:
10. Hummus
Most popular: Authentic Lebanese.
It’s made fresh daily, with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic and salt. No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
9. Vegan Cheeses
Most Popular: Feta.
They’re made entirely with plant-based ingredients and come in eight flavours like feta-style and poutine-style curd, cheddar, smoked Gouda, mozzarella, Swiss, provolone and parmesan.
8. Crispy Wontons
Most Popular: Jalapeno Cream Cheese
They’re made with an egg-based dough and stuffed with fillings, like spicy Buffalo chicken, then pre-cooked and frozen to cut down cooking time. Flavours include Buffalo chicken, jalapeno cream cheese and black bean & cheese.
7. Fresh Salsa
It’s made fresh daily with sun-ripened tomatoes, lime juice, green peppers, red onions,
cilantro, garlic and just enough diced jalapeno peppers. It’s available in spicy or mild.
6. Artisan Sausages
Most Popular: Chorizo
They’re handcrafted fresh daily in small batches using Canadian ground meat. They have over 10 varieties of fresh sausages to choose from, chorizo being one of them.
5. Fresh Pasta
Most Popular: Ravioli
Farm Boy’s fresh pasta is made locally in Ontario and is also available in a variety of gluten-free options.
4. Gourmet Burgers
Most Popular: Bacon Cheddar
They’re made fresh in-house daily with Canadian ground meat, herbs, spices, and cheese.
3. Homestyle Soup
Most Popular: Butternut Squash
There are over 20 fresh flavours of mouthwatering and heartwarming soups to choose from.
2. Lemon Garlic Dressing
Falling to second place, this zesty dressing scored second place for this year’s ratings.
1. Spicy Eda-Yummy Kale Dip
The winner is… Spicy Eda-Yummy Kale Dip! It’s made with delicious edamame, kale and jalapenos.