After removing thousands of tonnes from city streets after January’s major storm, Toronto is under yet another blanket of snow.

While it’s no where near as much snow as January’s storm that launched the largest cleanup in City history, there’s still plenty on the ground. On Thursday, the City of Toronto said that it had 600 road plows and 1,500 personnel ready to get the cleanup underway.

If you’re one of the many peeking your head out the window wondering when your street might be cleared, fear not, the City has the answer. Check our their live interactive map showing where snow plows have been and where they are now!

The map is updated every ten seconds so you can follow them along throughout the day, if you’ve got nothing else to do. Click here to watch Toronto’s plows hit the streets.