Get your sled out: Here's where you can go tobogganing in Toronto

Toronto has finally been hit with a big enough snowfall to bust out the sleds and take to the hills!

While much of the City has shut down as a result of the snowstorm, tobogganing hills are open and ready for sledders.

Before we get to the fun, here are some tobogganing safety tips: check the hill for hazards like rocks, stumps and anything else you may run into; make sure there’s enough room to come to a stop at the bottom; keep an eye out for icy patches; make sure loose scarves and strings are tucked in, so they don’t get caught; walk up the sides of the hill to avoid collision with those sledding down.

OK, with that out of the way, here are Toronto’s tobogganing hills:

Toronto tobogganing hills

Adams Park, 2 Rozzell Road, one hill.

Baycrest Park, 160 Neptune Road, one hill at the south end of the park.

Bickford Park, 400 Grace Street, three hills.

Birchmount Park, 95 Birchmount Road, one hill.

Bridlewood Park, 445 Huntingwood Drive, one hill.

Burnett Park, 352 Burnett Avenue, one hill.

Byng Park, 299 Pharmacy Avenue, one hill.

Cedarvale Park, 443 Arlington Avenue, one hill.

Centennial Park, 165 Centennial Park Boulevard, one hill.

Charlottetown Park, 65 Charlottetown Boulevard, one hill.

Cornell Park, 18 Beran Drive, one hill.

Elizabeth Simcoe Park, 180 Sylvan Avenue, one hill.

Fairmount Park, 1725 Gerrard Street East, one hill.

Glendora Park, 201 Glendora Avenue, one hill.

Glen Stewart Park, 351 Glen Manor Avenue, one hill.

Graydon Hall Park, 215 Graydon Hall Drive, one hill.

Greenwood Park, 150 Greenwood Avenue, one hill.

Humber Sheppard Park, 3100 Weston Road, one hill.

L’Amoreaux Sports Complex, 100 Silver Springs Boulevard, one hill.

Milliken Park, 4325 McCowan Road, one hill.

Murison Park, 99 Murison Boulevard, one hill.

Riverdale Park East, 550 Broadview Avenue, one hill.

Riverdale Park West, 375 Sumach Street, one hill.

Thomson Memorial Park, 1005 Brimley Road, one hill.

Weston Lions Park, 2125 Lawrence Avenue West, one hill.

Withrow Park, 725 Logan Avenue, one hill.