Get your sled out: Here's where you can go tobogganing in Toronto
Jan 17 2022, 7:24 pm
Toronto has finally been hit with a big enough snowfall to bust out the sleds and take to the hills!
While much of the City has shut down as a result of the snowstorm, tobogganing hills are open and ready for sledders.
Before we get to the fun, here are some tobogganing safety tips: check the hill for hazards like rocks, stumps and anything else you may run into; make sure there’s enough room to come to a stop at the bottom; keep an eye out for icy patches; make sure loose scarves and strings are tucked in, so they don’t get caught; walk up the sides of the hill to avoid collision with those sledding down.
OK, with that out of the way, here are Toronto’s tobogganing hills:
Toronto tobogganing hills
- Adams Park, 2 Rozzell Road, one hill.
- Baycrest Park, 160 Neptune Road, one hill at the south end of the park.
- Bickford Park, 400 Grace Street, three hills.
- Birchmount Park, 95 Birchmount Road, one hill.
- Bridlewood Park, 445 Huntingwood Drive, one hill.
- Burnett Park, 352 Burnett Avenue, one hill.
- Byng Park, 299 Pharmacy Avenue, one hill.
- Cedarvale Park, 443 Arlington Avenue, one hill.
- Centennial Park, 165 Centennial Park Boulevard, one hill.
- Charlottetown Park, 65 Charlottetown Boulevard, one hill.
- Cornell Park, 18 Beran Drive, one hill.
- Elizabeth Simcoe Park, 180 Sylvan Avenue, one hill.
- Fairmount Park, 1725 Gerrard Street East, one hill.
- Glendora Park, 201 Glendora Avenue, one hill.
- Glen Stewart Park, 351 Glen Manor Avenue, one hill.
- Graydon Hall Park, 215 Graydon Hall Drive, one hill.
- Greenwood Park, 150 Greenwood Avenue, one hill.
- Humber Sheppard Park, 3100 Weston Road, one hill.
- L’Amoreaux Sports Complex, 100 Silver Springs Boulevard, one hill.
- Milliken Park, 4325 McCowan Road, one hill.
- Murison Park, 99 Murison Boulevard, one hill.
- Riverdale Park East, 550 Broadview Avenue, one hill.
- Riverdale Park West, 375 Sumach Street, one hill.
- Thomson Memorial Park, 1005 Brimley Road, one hill.
- Weston Lions Park, 2125 Lawrence Avenue West, one hill.
- Withrow Park, 725 Logan Avenue, one hill.
