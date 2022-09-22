Toronto neighbourhoods if they were dog breeds

Torontonians love many things: our top-tier restaurants, our bustling nightlife, and our ample green space. But above all else, what we really love is our dogs.

Toronto loves dogs so much that they’re now invited to brunch with the rest of us humans (at select restaurants, of course)!

Last year, Toronto was crowned the most pet-friendly city in Canada. Because of that, we were inspired to find out which dog best matches Toronto’s neighbourhoods.

Using information from the American Kennel Club on dog breeds, we matched the unique look and personality of every corner of Toronto to a dog.

Rosedale – Standard Poodle

Poodles stand proudly among dogdom’s true aristocrats. They are elegant, graceful, and wickedly smart. In short, these dogs are just as fancy as the Rosedale neighbourhood.

Queen Street West – French Bulldog

The city’s most popular street calls for the world’s most popular breed. Frenchies are playful, alert, adaptable, and completely irresistible. The type of dog that loves attention and never turns down a photo-op.

The Beaches – Hungarian Vizsla

Vizslas are eager and graceful trotters of great stamina, making them ideal jogging or biking companions. Much like those in the Beaches, vizslas loves the outdoors and don’t get into too much trouble.

The Junction – Collie

A collie’s loyalty and sterling character are the stuff of legend so it’s fitting that they represent this neighbourhood. Collies, like most Junctionites, are friendly, great with kids, and down to just chill after a long day’s work.

Riverdale – Great Dane

Now here’s an underrated and cool dog for such an underrated and cool neighbourhood. These “gentle giants” are sweet-natured yet incredibly stoic so they perfectly match the vibe of Riverdale residents.

Midtown – Akita

Akitas are double-coated dogs of ancient Japanese lineage known for their loyalty and dignity. Like most members of Midtown, akitas don’t want to start a fuss and aren’t looking to hog the spotlight. Truly, they just want to live unbothered.

King Street West – Italian Greyhound

This one just makes sense, you know? Italian greyhounds are very active, very energetic, and very high maintenance. This type of dog is always go-go-go which is extremely fitting for this specific area.

Kensington Market – Puli

Pulis are one of the most unique dog breeds out there. They can be very friendly and playful, even in old age. But they do have some bite to them. When annoyed, pulis can retaliate, so watch out.

Lawrence Park – Golden Retriever

We dare you to walk around Lawrence Park for five minutes without spotting a golden retriever. These doggos are everywhere, which is fitting for such a family-oriented neighbourhood.

Yorkville – Yorkshire Terrier

Glossy and dainty yorkies are a great match for Yorkville residents. But don’t let the silky, floor-length fur fool you. They can be tenacious, feisty, and sometimes bossy — not that there’s anything wrong with that!