You can wine and dine with your dog in Toronto next month
Dog owners, rejoice. You can finally wine and dine with your furry friend at Sips Toronto‘s Woofs & Wine event next month.
A one-of-a-kind wine tasting experience is happening September 17, in partnership with Toronto Dog Moms. It will kick off at 5:30 pm with a puppy meet and greet, so your pup can get acquainted with all of their new friends who are attending.
The elevated wine experience costs $115 and includes:
- one welcome cocktail
- four wine tasting samples
- a wine tasting curated by a certified sommelier
- one snack pack (truffle potato chips, cheese boutique, and charcuterie board)
- a dog treat charcuterie board
As you sip on wine, your dog won’t be left out. They’ll be kicking it with their new friends over dog-friendly snacks and their own assortment of fresh water to cleanse their pallet.
The 19+ event will sell out quickly, so be sure to get your tickets early here.
It’s bound to be a woof of a time over good eats and wine.
Woofs & Wine
Where: 20 Maud Street
When: September 17 at 5:30 pm
Price: $115, available here