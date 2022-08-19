You can wine and dine with your dog in Toronto next month

Dog owners, rejoice. You can finally wine and dine with your furry friend at Sips Toronto‘s Woofs & Wine event next month.

A one-of-a-kind wine tasting experience is happening September 17, in partnership with Toronto Dog Moms. It will kick off at 5:30 pm with a puppy meet and greet, so your pup can get acquainted with all of their new friends who are attending.

The elevated wine experience costs $115 and includes:

one welcome cocktail

four wine tasting samples

a wine tasting curated by a certified sommelier

one snack pack (truffle potato chips, cheese boutique, and charcuterie board)

a dog treat charcuterie board

As you sip on wine, your dog won’t be left out. They’ll be kicking it with their new friends over dog-friendly snacks and their own assortment of fresh water to cleanse their pallet.

The 19+ event will sell out quickly, so be sure to get your tickets early here.

It’s bound to be a woof of a time over good eats and wine.

Woofs & Wine

Where: 20 Maud Street

When: September 17 at 5:30 pm

Price: $115, available here