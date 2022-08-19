EventsPets & AnimalsFall Events

You can wine and dine with your dog in Toronto next month

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Aug 19 2022, 4:41 pm
You can wine and dine with your dog in Toronto next month
@tom.bgolden/Instagram
Dog owners, rejoice. You can finally wine and dine with your furry friend at Sips Toronto‘s Woofs & Wine event next month. 

A one-of-a-kind wine tasting experience is happening September 17, in partnership with Toronto Dog Moms. It will kick off at 5:30 pm with a puppy meet and greet, so your pup can get acquainted with all of their new friends who are attending.

Woofs & Wine

Toronto Dog Moms

The elevated wine experience costs $115 and includes: 

  • one welcome cocktail 
  • four wine tasting samples 
  • a wine tasting curated by a certified sommelier
  • one snack pack (truffle potato chips, cheese boutique, and charcuterie board)
  • a dog treat charcuterie board 
Woofs & Wine

Sips Toronto

As you sip on wine, your dog won’t be left out. They’ll be kicking it with their new friends over dog-friendly snacks and their own assortment of fresh water to cleanse their pallet. 

The 19+ event will sell out quickly, so be sure to get your tickets early here

It’s bound to be a woof of a time over good eats and wine. 

Woofs & Wine

Where: 20 Maud Street
When: September 17 at 5:30 pm
Price: $115, available here

