It’s no fun leaving your dog behind whenever you head out for a meal. Thankfully, you won’t have to do that at Toronto’s first dog-friendly brunch event.

Bark & Brunch, hosted by Toronto Dog Moms, is coming to the Fox & Fiddle at City Place on Saturday, September 10.

The pup-centric brunch-a-thon is from 11 am to 2 pm, and is the first of its kind, allowing you and your favourite furry friend the opportunity to wine and dine together, at last.

Early bird tickets are now available for $45 until August 21, and can be purchased online. Your ticket includes a breakfast item of your choice, a “Mo’Greens Breakfast” for your dog, two mimosas or caesars (for yourself, of course), and a swag bag to take home.

Human guests can choose one of a selection of breakfast items, including avocado toast, classic eggs benny, chipotle chicken wrap, breakfast skillet, the Fox burger, or an all-day breakfast.

For our good boys and girls, a choice of a Mo’Greens chicken breakfast or a Mo’Greens salmon breakfast is available, with all of the healthy fixings that will nourish and satisfy your dog’s cravings.

Once you’ve both have had a chance to settle, you’re invited to partake in a mini session with on-site animal communicator Jennifer Branagan, “and FINALLY find out what they really think of the 15 nicknames you’ve given them!”

When: Saturday, September 10, from 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Fox & The Fiddle at City Place, 17 Fort York Boulevard, Toronto

Tickets: Buy online