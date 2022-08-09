Toronto’s first dog-friendly "Bark & Brunch" event is happening soon
It’s no fun leaving your dog behind whenever you head out for a meal. Thankfully, you won’t have to do that at Toronto’s first dog-friendly brunch event.
Bark & Brunch, hosted by Toronto Dog Moms, is coming to the Fox & Fiddle at City Place on Saturday, September 10.
The pup-centric brunch-a-thon is from 11 am to 2 pm, and is the first of its kind, allowing you and your favourite furry friend the opportunity to wine and dine together, at last.
View this post on Instagram
Early bird tickets are now available for $45 until August 21, and can be purchased online. Your ticket includes a breakfast item of your choice, a “Mo’Greens Breakfast” for your dog, two mimosas or caesars (for yourself, of course), and a swag bag to take home.
- You might also like:
- 5 Toronto food events happening this week: August 8 to 15
- 8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: August 8 to 11
- 7 unmissable Toronto food events to check out in August
Human guests can choose one of a selection of breakfast items, including avocado toast, classic eggs benny, chipotle chicken wrap, breakfast skillet, the Fox burger, or an all-day breakfast.
For our good boys and girls, a choice of a Mo’Greens chicken breakfast or a Mo’Greens salmon breakfast is available, with all of the healthy fixings that will nourish and satisfy your dog’s cravings.
Once you’ve both have had a chance to settle, you’re invited to partake in a mini session with on-site animal communicator Jennifer Branagan, “and FINALLY find out what they really think of the 15 nicknames you’ve given them!”
Bark & Brunch
When: Saturday, September 10, from 11 am to 2 pm
Where: Fox & The Fiddle at City Place, 17 Fort York Boulevard, Toronto
Tickets: Buy online