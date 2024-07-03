It’s not easy being a music fan in Toronto.

Despite the city boasting an extensive list of historical concert venues as well as a 50,000-capacity stadium, Toronto has unfortunately been the site of multiple gut-wrenching show cancellations and last-minute postponements.

On Tuesday, American R&B singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko was set to bring her Magic Hour Tour to Scotiabank Arena. However, she was forced to postpone the show at the eleventh hour due to “unexpected production issues,” leading fans to quickly blame the “Toronto concert curse.”

Thousands of fans were already waiting outside of the venue when the devastating announcement was made, pushing many to air out their frustrations on social media.

Toronto Concert Curse strikes again 😭 https://t.co/jYbLBheb4e — The Wounded Healer ☯︎ (@KeishCay) July 3, 2024

It’s not the first time a highly-anticipated concert in Toronto has been cancelled or postponed without much notice. The examples are too many to count — from Drake postponing his Young Money Reunion at Budweiser Stage in 2022 due to COVID, to The Weeknd postponing his sold-out show at the Rogers Centre during the July 2022 outage.

WDYM JHENE AIKO CONCERT GOT CANCELLED THIS IS THE THIRD TIME THIS HAS HAPPENED TO ME TORONTO IS CURSED — j (@itsjustjules_) July 3, 2024

Justin Bieber postponed and then cancelled two shows back in 2022 due to illness, just a few hours before he was set to hit the stage. Around the same time, country singer Kacey Musgraves cancelled her show in Toronto due to “inclement weather” which made it impossible for “vital production elements” to arrive.

boi if one more concert gets cancelled while i’m standing outside i might cry wtf is the toronto curse — kayla✃ (@sheIooksatme) July 3, 2024

That same year, English and Albanian pop singer, Dua Lipa, postponed her Future Nostalgia Tour date in Toronto from February 23 to July 27. Aside from music, comedian John Mulaney also postponed his 2019 From Scratch tour date in Toronto a whopping four times before finally performing three years later.

The Toronto concert curse continues. Scotiabank is so unserious. 🎶what a waste of my day🎶 — Leanne Gilbert (@leamonique16) July 3, 2024

In November 2023, rock band KISS abruptly cancelled its Toronto show after guitarist and co-lead vocalist Paul Stanley came down with the flu. Just one month later, American singer-songwriter SZA cancelled her Toronto show after postponing it at the last minute in October.

Most recently, hip hop festival Hot in Toronto postponed its event after headliner Lil Wayne cancelled his appearance. The festival was scheduled to feature a long list of big-name artists, including Lil Jon, Lil’ Kim, Akon, and T-Pain.

Legendary rock band Heart also postponed all their remaining shows on their tour on Tuesday after lead singer Ann Wilson revealed that she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

I know not every concert in Toronto is postponed or canceled but it sure feels like a good number are… city is cursed — H 🍉 (@heyhalima) July 3, 2024

Despite all these cancellations, Toronto does have a number of highly anticipated concerts lined up for the rest of the year, including shows by Janet Jackson, Avril Lavigne, Childish Gambino, Missy Elliot, Usher, Sabrina Carpenter, and Justin Timberlake. So there are still plenty of opportunities for the city to prove that its “concert curse” is all talk.