EventsNewsConcerts

Fans devastated after SZA cancels Toronto concert after postponing last minute

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
|
Dec 8 2023, 5:49 pm
Fans devastated after SZA cancels Toronto concert after postponing last minute
Ben Houdijk/Shutterstock

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Wonka's Sweet Escape

Tue, November 21, 12:00pm

Wonka's Sweet Escape

Immersive holiday pop-up ‘Share Joy by Gay Lea’ returns to Toronto for 2023 Holiday season, FREE to attend

Thu, November 30, 12:00pm

Immersive holiday pop-up ‘Share Joy by Gay Lea’ returns to Toronto for 2023 Holiday season, FREE to attend

Gingerbread Village at Oshawa Centre

Fri, December 1, 3:00pm

Gingerbread Village at Oshawa Centre

Fleurs de Villes NOËL in Bloor-Yorkville

Wed, December 6, 10:00am

Fleurs de Villes NOËL in Bloor-Yorkville

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

After postponing her concert at the eleventh hour in October, American R&B singer-songwriter SZA has officially cancelled her highly-anticipated Toronto show, which has gone without a rescheduled date for over two months.

On Friday morning, fans of the “Kill Bill” singer received a devastating email from Ticketmaster notifying them that the event was officially cancelled, with a refund due to be issued to affected customers within the next 30 days.

Toronto was the only planned Canadian stop on the singer’s second leg of the SOS. North American Tour, prompting fans from all over the country to fly in for a seat at the coveted show.

However, just moments before the originally scheduled concert on October 4 was set to begin, Scotiabank Arena released a statement informing fans that it was postponed due to illness.

Fans were encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date which, at the time, was set to be “announced shortly.” Despite this, fans still hadn’t been updated about when the rescheduled concert was going to take place two months later.

In a since-deleted reel on her Instagram before the concert, the “I Hate U” singer revealed that she sounded “terrible” during sound check and apologized to her Toronto fans for cancelling the show.

“I only want to give you guys 100%, that’s what you deserve and I won’t give you any less than that. I promise you, I will come back Toronto and make it up,” the artist said.

“I wanted to push through very much. I tried, I came. I love you, I’m really sorry.”

At the time of publication, SZA has not released a statement regarding the cancellation of her Toronto show.

Kimia Afshar MehrabiKimia Afshar Mehrabi
+ Listed
+ News
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop