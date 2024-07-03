Canada's Wonderland officially part of the Six Flags empire

The entertainment giant that owns Canada’s Wonderland has officially just signed a historical deal with fellow theme park brand Six Flags, bringing the Ontario attraction under the new Six Flags Entertainment Corporation banner as of this week.

Cedar Fair, which acquired the 330-acre Vaughan property from Paramount Parks back in 2006, announced the completion of its merger with Six Flags on Monday, eight months after the news was first announced.

At that time in fall 2023, Cedar Fair executives had said that the development would help them cut costs and achieve “a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance.”

“We believe that by combining the best ideas and most successful entertainment practices of both Six Flags and Cedar Fair, the new Six Flags can deliver a superior level of joy and excitement that has yet to be experienced by regional park guests,” Six Flags’ executive chairman added in another release yesterday.

But, amid the excitement from higher up, many in the Toronto area might be wondering what this big step means for the park they know and love.

🎉 Exciting News! 🎉 Cedar Fair and Six Flags have officially merged into one amazing company under the Six Flags name! 🌟 We can’t wait to welcome you to one of our 42 parks across the US, Mexico, and Canada! 🇺🇸 🇲🇽 🇨🇦 #SixFlags #CedarFair #ThemePark #AmusementPark #FamilyFun pic.twitter.com/XJTngVzEFS — Six Flags (@SixFlags) July 1, 2024

According to the latest updates, all parks in the combined company’s portfolio “will retain their legacy branding with no changes to names currently being planned or contemplated.” (Former Six Flags has 27 parks across Canada, the US and Mexico, while Cedar Fair has 11 parks, two sports attractions and four waterparks.)

Canada’s Wonderland has also assured patrons that there are no major changes planned at the park level, writing on a new FAQ page that the park will “continue to operate on its normal schedule” and that pricing for tickets and season passes will remain the same (always subject to volume and demand).

For the remainder of this season in particular, management writes that “there will be no immediate changes to 2024 season passes or 2024 All Parks Passports as a result of this merger. You can continue to use your passes as you always have,” but notes that 2024 Cedar Fair Gold or Prestige Passes with the All Park Passport or other add-ons “may only be used to access legacy Cedar Fair parks.”

Similarly, Six Flags Plus memberships, Diamond Elite memberships, Diamond Passes, and add-ons for this year can only be used to access legacy Six Flags parks. Rewards, loyalty programs, discounts, and monthly payments will remain as is.

Looking forward, the company says there may be some sort of combined parks pass in future years, which the public will be made aware of if and when it happens.