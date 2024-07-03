The Toronto Maple Leafs are officially connected to Ohio.

Today, the team announced that they’d signed on with the Cincinnati Cyclones as the team’s ECHL affiliate, three months and one day after the Newfoundland Growlers officially dissolved.

“We are excited to embark on this new partnership with the Cincinnati Cyclones,” said Leafs general manager Brad Treliving in a statement. “This is a significant investment for our hockey club as we look to provide our players with the best resources available to support their growth and professional development.”

The ECHL (formerly known as the East Coast Hockey League) is the third tier of professional hockey in North America, with the Leafs also having an American Hockey League affiliate with the Toronto Marlies.

The Leafs had previously been involved with the Growlers organization since its inception in 2018, but they were shut down near the end of this season due to ongoing financial troubles, partially caused by the team’s hefty travel bill due to their geographic location.

The Cyclones have existed in Cincinnati since 1990, having also played in the IHL from 1992-2001. They compete in the Central Division of the ECHL’s Western Conference and play out of Heritage Bank Center, having won league titles in 2008 and 2010, and were most recently affiliated with the Buffalo Sabres.

“We are thrilled to be associated with an organization with such a storied history as the Toronto Maple Leafs,” said Cincinnati Cyclones general manager Kristin Ropp. “To partner with an organization that places value in the development of players from the ECHL through the AHL and into the NHL is truly exciting.”

The team will likely announce its roster and coaching staff in the coming months, with play set to begin for the ECHL regular season in October, shortly after the NHL season gets underway for the 2024-25 campaign.