EventsNewsCanadaConcerts

Toronto Weeknd concert postponed thanks to Rogers outage gets a new date

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jul 18 2022, 9:00 pm
Toronto Weeknd concert postponed thanks to Rogers outage gets a new date
@theweeknd/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
'Til Then - an Eclipse Theatre Company Production

Sun, July 17, 8:00pm

'Til Then - an Eclipse Theatre Company Production
Culture Outdoor Summer Market

Fri, July 22, 11:00am

Culture Outdoor Summer Market

The Weeknd concert that was postponed due to the Rogers outage has finally been rescheduled.

The show was set to kick off on July 8 at 6:30, but the concert was postponed last-minute due to the network issues Rogers was experienced.

The Blue Jays Twitter account announced the postponement, saying that the Rogers network outage impacted venue operations. A new show date has now been announced, and Rogers stated that existing tickets would be honoured at the time of the cancellation.

According to The Weeknd’s tour page, the new concert date is set for Thursday, September 22.

At the time of postponement the response on Twitter was frantic, with fans disappointed at how last-minute the postponement was.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Listed
+ News
+ Canada
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.