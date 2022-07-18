The Weeknd concert that was postponed due to the Rogers outage has finally been rescheduled.

The show was set to kick off on July 8 at 6:30, but the concert was postponed last-minute due to the network issues Rogers was experienced.

The Blue Jays Twitter account announced the postponement, saying that the Rogers network outage impacted venue operations. A new show date has now been announced, and Rogers stated that existing tickets would be honoured at the time of the cancellation.

We regret to announce that The Weeknd tour stop at Rogers Centre has been postponed due to service outages impacting venue operations. A new show date will be shared ASAP and tickets will be honoured. We understand how disappointing this is and apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/Et073wz0WZ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 8, 2022

According to The Weeknd’s tour page, the new concert date is set for Thursday, September 22.

At the time of postponement the response on Twitter was frantic, with fans disappointed at how last-minute the postponement was.

@theweeknd hope u’re alr 🙁

so sad that the show is canceled, im suing rogers centre . — vera (@safetyremm) July 8, 2022

we were less than 10 minutes away from the show starting, it can’t get worse than this 🥲 — Humza 🐼 (@HumzyTumzy) July 8, 2022