"My heart breaks": Justin Bieber cancels Toronto concerts

Bad news, Justin Bieber fans.

The singer has taken to Instagram to say his “sickness is getting worse” and he has to postpone several shows.

As part of his Justice World Tour 2022, he was set to play the Scotiabank Arena on June 7 and 8.

Due to feeling under the weather, Justin Bieber will be cancelling the next few shows this week. More updates to come on rescheduled dates and refunds. pic.twitter.com/Ji5w9rstq8 — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) June 7, 2022

The Grammy Award-winning global superstar was supposed to kick off this tour in 2021, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the tour was moved to 2022.

Bieber was in Montreal at the end of March.

The new 2022 tour kicked off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on February 18 and wraps up in North America in Milwaukee at Milwaukee Summerfest on Friday, June 24, 2022.

At this point, there is no word on rescheduled dates or refunds.

As part of the tour, a merch pop-up is happening today and tomorrow.

Items will be available at Yorkville’s CNTRBND. The store will be open from 11 am to 6 pm.