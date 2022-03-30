Who doesn’t love a good rivalry?

Pepsi vs Coca-Cola, Tesla vs Edison, Apple vs Android, Marvel vs DC, and, of course, Montreal vs Toronto.

Montreal and Toronto have both taken turns being the largest city in Canada. Montreal was initially at the top of the population game in Canada. However, in the 1970s and 80s, the rise of the sovereignty movement and language laws caused a substantial dip in Montreal’s population.

In the 90s, Toronto became a megacity by merging Metropolitan Toronto’s six cities. Today, the 6ix is the country’s most populated city.

Across Canada, Toronto and Montreal rank as the top two most populous cities, respectively, and thanks to both cities’ proximity, a friendly rivalry has emerged.

There’s the apparent strife between Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs fans that has been ongoing for decades, but today, we’re taking a firm stance.

In no particular order, here are 15 reasons why Toronto is better than Montreal.

1. We have an airport downtown

If you live downtown, you can walk or take the bus to get to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, and direct flights to cities like New York and Halifax are practically a hop, skip and a few hours away.

2. There’s a massively popular film festival

The Toronto International Film Festival draws A-list celebs and up-and-coming moviemakers alike and gives Torontonians a chance to watch movies long before their international release.

3. A bunch of movies and TV shows are shot here

Speaking of celebs, it’s not uncommon to find yourself walking past a movie or TV set in the city. Some popular TV shows and movies shot here include The Handmaid’s Tale, The Umbrella Academy, The Shape of Water, and Good Will Hunting.

4. It’s the biggest tech hub in Canada

Microsoft recently opened a downtown location just like Google, Amazon, and Shopify. Toronto was recently named the third biggest tech hub in North America, so if you’re in the IT industry, this is the place to be.

5. We have an awesome end-of-summer fair

In addition to the rides, CNE also offers the best festival food in one spot.

6. We have a dedicated alley with amazing art

It’s not that other Canadian cities don’t have amazing street art; it’s that they don’t have Graffiti Alley where you can find work by local artists in one spot.

7. We have a world-renowned comedy theatre

A bunch of popular comedians all got their start at this improv comedy theatre troupe. Alumni include Martin Short, Mike Myers, and Schitt’s Creek’s Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara.

8. We also have a lot of talented performers

Their Toronto friends might know them as Aubrey Drake Graham and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, but the rest of the world knows them as Drake and The Weeknd.

9. You can almost see an entire world in one neighbourhood

You’ll find locals and tourists alike in Kensington Market looking through racks of vintage clothing at Courage My Love or eating arepas from Latin Taste.

10. We have an island getaway

If you need a break from urban living, you can take a ferry to Toronto Island, where you can check out the beaches, have a picnic, or visit a petting zoo.

11. High Park is the place to be during cherry blossom season

Cherry blossoms at High Park are unlike any other. The Blossom Trackers let you know when it’s the best time to check out the blooms.

12. With so many different cuisines, it’s hard to choose

With so many unique neighbourhoods next to each other, Torontonians are spoiled when it comes to dining out.

13. Summer is all about food festivals

When it comes to food festivals, Toronto does it like no other, and the Taste of the Danforth is easily the biggest, drawing 1.6 million visitors over three days.

14. We have St. Lawrence Market

Not only can you find a wide selection of deli meat, cheese, local produce, and seafood under one roof, but you can also stop at a diner or snack on empanadas.

15. Our instantly recognizable landmark

The Toronto skyline won’t be the same without the CN Tower, where you can dine at 360 Restaurant or brave the EdgeWalk.