13 food and drink festivals coming to Toronto this summer
Toronto, get ready because there are a ton of food festivals coming our way, dominating the city with their eye-grabbing and tasty eats.
From beer fests to vegan events, the city will be filled with all the best food trucks and restaurants around, serving their own creations for everyone to enjoy.
Although there are many more to come and be announced, here are a handful of food festivals coming to Toronto this summer that you have to check out.
Taco Fest
All the best taco spots from across Toronto in one place.
When: June 3 to 5
Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue
Love Scarborough Festival
A new one for 2022! Keep an eye out for more details in the next few weeks.
When: June 10 to 12
Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue
The Mac and Cheese Festival
All the cheesy combinations you can think of.
When: June 17 to 19
Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue
Pinoy Night Market
Filipino eats? Yes, please!
When: June 24 to 26
Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue
Fried Chicken Fest
This is a massive hit every time. Expect all the fried chicken sandwiches, strips, and BBQ eats imaginable.
When: July 8 to 10
Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue
Toronto’s Festival of Beer 2022
Musical guest performances, food and, of course, beer! Tickets are now on sale.
When: July 22 to 24
Where: Bandshell Park, Exhibition Place
Ice Cream Fest
Right in the middle of summer, there’s no better time than July to host an ice cream festival.
When: July 22 to 24
Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue
Toronto Black Vegan Festival
Vegan versions of traditional African and Caribbean ethnic foods to skincare and other health products made by African and Caribbean entrepreneurs.
When: July 31
Where: Artscape Wychwood Barns – 601 Christie Street
Taste of the Danforth
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Taste of the Danforth, one of the city’s most beloved summer festivals, will once again run its course this August.
When: The weekend of August 5
Where: Danforth Avenue and Pape Avenue
JerkFestival Toronto
Its schedule and lineup have yet to be released, but if it’s anything like years before, get ready to eat!
When: August 4 to 7
Toronto Patty Fest
More details surrounding vendors and activities have yet to be released, but the city can now look forward to a fun-filled event this summer.
When: August 6
Vegandale Festival
Get ready to eat all the Vegan eats your heart desires. The one-day event runs in August but its schedule has yet to be released. Keep an eye out on socials for ticket sales.
When: August 6
Halal Night Market
Dedicated to halal eats only! A ton of food trucks will serve up their greatest creations for everyone to enjoy.
When: August 12 to 14
Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue