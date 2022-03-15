Canada's most popular hiking trail is located in Ontario

The best hiking trail in Canada is also one of the oldest, it extends more than 900 kms and it is right here in Ontario.

A new study by SportsShoes.com analyzed Google data and Instagram hashtags to find the best hiking trails in the world. They used the data collected to create the Hiking Holiday Guide ranking the most popular hiking locations around the world. Not only did Canada rank 13th on their list overall, Bruce Trail in Ontario ranked number one for Canada.

Bruce Trail extends all the way from Niagara to Tobermory, and according to the Bruce Trail website, it is not only the oldest, but also the longest marked footpath in Canada.

To hike the entire trail from end-to-end could take about 30 days, depending on your speed and how often you stop to rest. Some people do it over the course of a number of years, finding time to tackle different sections throughout the warmer months.

There aren’t a ton of camping spots along the trail, so you’ll have to find other appropriate shelter along the way if you plan to make it in one go.

Whether you’re in it for the long-haul, or just want to walk the odd section when you get the chance, you’ll be in for one hell of a view! The trail winds its way through the breathtaking Niagara Escarpment.

Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife! Lots of animals call the Bruce Trail home. You might even get to spot a gecko! For the foragers among us, there’s also plenty of fauna to take in on your trip.

It should be no surprise that SportsShoes.com found Bruce Trail as the best trail in Canada. If you haven’t hiked it yet, there’s plenty of time to plan as the weather warms up!