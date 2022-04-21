8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: April 22 to 24

This weekend, check out a 1984 movie starring Prince, then walk through an exhibit about a princess. If you’re in the mood for some art, there’s a colourful basketball-themed exhibit showcasing local talent and a massive art show at Exhibition Place with fashion by Canadian designers.

You’ll find yourself in a world of deliciousness at the TO Food & Drink Festival and then there’s a Pokémon-themed pop-up if you like your afternoon tea with a side of nostalgia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Local Gallery (@the_local_gallery)



What: Fans won’t want to miss In The Paint, a funky exhibit that’s dedicated to all things basketball. Pieces by local artists are a homage to the “ever-growing love for basketball in Toronto.” The artwork will be available for purchase after April 30 and includes a shimmery Raptors basketball, a calligraphy piece of LeBron James, and kinetic art by JBV creative.

When: Until April 30

Time: Wednesday to Saturday, 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: The Local Gallery, 621 College Street

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artist Project (@artistprojectto)

What: Head to Exhibition Place to check out the “Artist Project”, a contemporary art fair where emerging artists and designers will showcase their work. This year’s trends explore topics such as travel, femininity, culture, identity, and sustainability. There’s also a gallery-style shopping experience at this event, which draws art lovers and industry members. Check out fashion inspired by Indigenous culture by Ayimach and Meesh, a member of the Black Designers of Canada.

When: Until April 24

Time: Friday to Saturday, 12 pm to 8 pm; Sunday, 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Building, 190-200 Princes’ Boulevard

Price: Collector’s pass $30, day pass $22, general admission (adult) $18, anytime entry $22

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TO Food and Drink Fest (@tofoodanddrinkfest)

What: Expect three days of deliciousness at the TO Food & Drink Fest where you’ll meet Toronto’s top chefs, winemakers, and artisan cheesemakers. Stir things up with a hands-on mixology class and make your own cocktails or shop for some yummy treats. If you need to take a break, expect DJs and live music at the Delicious Vibes Lounge. Buy your ticket here.

When: April 22 to 24

Time: Friday, 5 pm to 10 pm; Saturday, 12 pm to 10 pm; Sunday, 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West

Price: $20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Dreamin’ Cafe (@sweetdreaminto)

What: “Be the very best” (or at least the coolest) among your Pokémon-loving friends by booking a slot for your group at Oishiii Sweets Café for the Pokémon Maid Café. From the Pokémon macarons, Pokéball bomb hot chocolate, and the Turtwig mushroom truffle quiche, you know you gotta try them all. Book your slot here.

When: April 23 to 24

Time: 1 pm to 7:15 pm

Where: Oishiii Sweets Café, 3376 Kennedy Road, Unit 2

Price: $63

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casa Loma (@casalomatoronto)

What: “Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access” is a walk-through documentary at Casa Loma narrated by Princess Diana’s photographer, Anwar Hussein. The exhibit features four decades’ worth of photos by Hussein and his sons Samir and Zak, as well as touching stories that the family of photographers has witnessed both in public and private moments.

When: Until June 12

Time: Slots available from 5 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace

Price: Sunday to Thursday $30, Friday to Saturday $35, VIP dinner package $235

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Ontario Museum (@romtoronto)

What: Learn about climate change from a different perspective with guided tours at the ROM. The museum will be hosting 45-minute guided climate change tours where docents will show visitors objects that highlight climate change and discuss how societies can take action. The tour is free with admission. Then on Saturday, April 23, family-friendly activities include an arts and crafts session and educational programs where children can learn about wildlife.

When: April 22 to 23

Time: Friday tours start at 1 pm and 1:15 pm; open Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park

Price: Adult $23, child (4 to 14) $14, senior (65+) $18, student $18, youth (15 to 19) $18

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breanna (@bluebuttercupvintage)

What: The Distillery District will be hosting The Leslieville Flea Market where you can find unique pieces and gifts from local vendors, vintage sellers, and artists. You can find custom hand-made jewellery, linen beach sheets, and one-of-a-kind vintage décor.

When: April 24

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Fermenting Cellar, 28 Distillery Lane

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince (@prince)

What: Take a trip back in time and watch the 1984 movie Purple Rain, the late singer’s first movie, where he plays “the Kid”, a struggling musician trying to make it big in the Minneapolis music scene. It’s a retro mix of ‘80s fashion, “corny erotica,” and a spectacular performance of “Let’s Go Crazy.” Buy your ticket here.

When: April 23

Time: 9 pm

Where: Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema

Price: $15