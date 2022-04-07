8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: April 8 to 10

There’s a lot to do in Toronto this weekend!

Not only is it opening weekend for the Toronto Blue Jays, but legendary blues musician Buddy Guy will be performing at Massey Hall.

There’s also an outdoor festival worth checking out, as well as an indoor Ramadan market with loads of vendors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Ontario Museum (@romtoronto)

What: Learn the stories behind some of the best nature photography at the “Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021.” The exhibit features stunning images of perfectly captured moments of wildlife and takes a look at the challenges that they face. It’s a rare glimpse into the lives of some of the most fascinating species.

When: Until May 29

Where: Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queens Park

Price: Adult $31

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crow’s Theatre (@crowstheatre)

What: The comedy Orphans for the Czar has been extended due to popular demand. The show follows Vasley, who leaves his village to work in his uncle’s bookshop where he soon encounters the intelligentsia and spies.

When: Until 24

Time: Varies

Where: Crows Theatre, 345 Carlaw Avenue

Price: From $56.50

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tita Collective (@tita.collective)

What: Held at Earlscourt Park, Forward March Festival is back with new plays by emerging artists for young audiences. Check out “Kwento,” a show by the Tita Collective, which explores and celebrates Filipinx folklore.

When: April 9 to 10

Time: Morning program starts at 10 am, afternoon program starts at 2 pm

Where: Earlscourt Park, 1200 Lansdowne Avenue

Price: Free or tickets by donation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Ontario (@agotoronto)



What: “Blurred Boundaries: Queer Visions in Canadian Art” features 13 works artists like Will Munro and Frances Norma Loring. AGO Assistant Curator Renata Azevedo Moreira said that the featured works “question the status quo of their time.”

When: Opens April 9

Where: Art Gallery of Ontario, 317 Dundas Street West

Price: Adult $25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buddy Guy (@therealbuddyguy)

What: Blues fans won’t want to miss the chance to see Grammy-winning musician Buddy Guy. The legendary blues artist will be appearing at Massey Hall where he’ll be performing music from his album, The Blues is Alive and Well.

When: April 9

Time: 8 pm

Where: Massey Hall, 178 Victoria Street

Price: From $74.75

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Interior Design Show Toronto (@idstoronto)

What: Need some inspiration to decorate your home? Then meet the pros at the Interior Design Show, where you can learn about upcoming design trends that might even help you decide on a new wall colour. Check out furniture prototypes then head to the Neon Garden lounge for food and drinks.

When: April 9 to 10

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building, 222 Bremner Boulevard

Price: $25

What: Support local businesses and celebrate Ramadan at the GTA Ramadan Festival and Food Bazaar. In addition to skincare, home décor, henna, and hijabs, you can also find food from various restaurants.

When: April 9 to 10

Time: 12 pm to 12 am

Where: Maple Banquet Hall, 1325 Eglinton Avenue East

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Brown’s (@marybrownsofficial)

What: Skip the hotdog and order some chicken at the first-ever Mary Brown’s Chicken concession at Rogers Centre. Available opening night, baseball fans can order signature favourites like the Big Mary, Spicy Big Mary, and the Nashville Mary.

Where: Rogers Centre, 1 Blue Jays Way