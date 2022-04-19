Inspired By HER: An empowering conference for young girls is happening next month

Entrepreneur and community-builder Taylor Hui knows all too well the challenges that young girls face growing up.

“When I was younger, I was faced with the reality that most women struggle to embrace their beauty or have a strong foundation of self-love,” Hui told Daily Hive. “I was a victim of cyber-bullying when I was 13, and within my high school years, I watched countless friends suffer from mental health challenges.”

Hui was compelled to do something to help her friends and other young girls like her, so at the age of 17, she launched the BeaYOUtiful program, a six-week workshop series for girls to feel empowered and understood through open dialogue and mentoring.

What began as a passion project has bloomed into the BeaYOUtiful Foundation, a Canadian charity that provides confidence and mental health workshops and programs for young girls ages 8 to 14 across the country.

To further its message of empowerment and self-love, BeaYOUtiful Foundation is bringing its Inspired By HER conference to Toronto for the first time on Saturday, May 28.

The full-day, large-scale event for girls ages 9 to 12 consists of three rotating workshops focused on building confidence through movement, conversation and mentorship. It’s free to register, and lunch will also be provided at no cost.

“Our goal with Inspired By HER is for girls to feel confident to be their best selves, to use their voice for acts of kindness, and know that their self-worth is not defined by what others think, but how we view ourselves,” explained Hui. “At the end of the day, we hope every young girl can walk out and know her self-worth.

“Confidence is a lifelong journey, and even as grown adults we all have days where WE need to remind ourselves of the importance of self-compassion.”

There will be over 50 BeaYOUtiful mentors supporting Inspired By HER, taking place at Daniels Spectrum in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood. The conference will also feature a lineup of accomplished guest speakers, including Stephanie Kalen, owner of the Chic Sophistic brand; Christina Schell, professional dancer, host, creator, and business owner; and Marina Bournas, mother of three and the president and CEO of RFA Mortgage

Corporation.

Hui shares that all participants in BeaYOUtiful are helping to build an important sisterhood. The foundation has over 150 volunteers and has worked with over 2,300 girls to date.

“We call our mentors and young girls within our organization ‘soul sisters’, as a way to relay the connected sisterhood we strive to build,” said Hui. “Sisterhood is a place where connection and compassion can exist simultaneously, and where we hold space for vulnerability and open dialogue.”

BeaYOUtiful also recently piloted its first Mental Wellness Program, which Hui explains will equip girls with tools to be able to tackle tough feelings and nurture their mental wellness. The full program will be offered in Ontario starting this fall.

“Starting these discussions early, in the pre-teen years, can help young girls flourish as they develop into young adults and do our part in reducing the figure above,” added Hui. “We hope that by providing emotional education, girls can grow into the healthy, strong women that are the pillars of tomorrow’s society.”

When: May 28, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Daniel’s Spectrum – 585 Dundas Street E, Toronto

Cost: Free, register online