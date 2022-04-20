EventsSummerDH Community Partnership

Make a splash at this "Water Weekend" festival in Toronto this summer (PHOTOS)

Apr 20 2022, 1:30 pm
Grab your sailor cap and strap on your floaties because a popular festival celebrating everything water is returning to Toronto this summer!

Redpath Waterfront Festival announced today that its first in-person festival in two years would take place on September 17 and 18.

The “Water Weekend” in HTO Park and Sugar Beach is produced by Water’s Edge Festivals & Events and will feature plenty of activities for guests of all ages. There will be interactive activities, live entertainment, food vendors and more.

Sugar Beach (Redpath Waterfront Festival/Submitted)

“After a challenging two years for everyone, we are thrilled to return to Toronto’s waterfront for a weekend of fun, alongside our amazing partners and local waterfront businesses,” said Lea Parrell, co-producer of the Redpath Waterfront Festival, in a release. “From live entertainment to Theodore TOO, this year’s festival will show that the best of times are when you just add water.”

Last year’s festival was reimagined into a two-kilometre socially distanced trail due to the pandemic. The Redpath Waterfront Trail featured augmented reality, art installations, and local promotions.

Now that in-person events are back in Toronto, organizers of Redpath Waterfront Festival 2022 are preparing a unique two-day experience in September that is fun for the whole family.

Theodore TOO Tugboat (Redpath Waterfront Festival)

Step aboard the Theodore TOO Tugboat, a 65-foot working replica of the beloved TV
character. Then say hello to the Parks Canada team and learn about protecting the ocean. Don’t forget to snap a selfie with the giant inflatable Beaver.

Parks Canada’s giant inflatable beaver (Redpath Waterfront Festival/Submitted)

Guests will have a chance to meet the Royal Canadian Navy crew and learn what it takes to become a sailor. There will also be interactive cultural activities with Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, Moccasin Identifier and Indigenous Tourism Ontario to enjoy

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (Redpath Waterfront Festival/Submitted

No festival is complete without delicious food, and there will be a number of great local food trucks serving up the eats at the Billy Bishop Airport Picnic Lounge.

Redpath Waterfront Festival/Submitted

And keep the party going by checking out the exciting lineup of local talent on the RBCxMusic Stage in HTO Park and the Bayside Village Stage in Sugar Beach.

Redpath Waterfront Festival/Submitted

Additional Redpath Waterfront Festival details and programming will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit towaterfrontfest.com.

Redpath Waterfront Festival 2022

When: September 17 to 18, 2022
Where: HTO Park and Sugar Beach, Toronto
Cost: Free

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
