There’s a saying that anything you can imagine probably already exists – an adage that, as it turns out, applies to themed cafes, too.

This month, Toronto will get a Pokémon-themed pop-up Japanese maid cafe.

Open for a very limited run, from April 23 to April 24, this maid cafe is inspired by the popular genre in Japan.

The cosplay cafe concept involves servers dressing as maids as they dote on customers, offering table-side entertainment and games.

The maid cafe certainly isn’t for everyone, but there are etiquette rules that guests must follow, including refraining from asking the maids any personal information or touching them in any way.

This Pokémon iteration comes from the same folks from Sweet Dreamin’ Cafe who organized the Sailor Moon-themed cafe back in February. This version will also take place at Oishiii Sweets Café.

For this event, the idea is that the servers, who will be dressed up, are the Pokémon while the guests are trainers.

Guests will have admission to the cafe for one hour, and tickets will get you Japanese-inspired treats and drinks and a mini live performance. Some merchandise will also be available for purchase.

This is a ticketed event only. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

For both days, there will be several allotted seating times between 1 pm and 10 pm.

Pokémon a la Mode Maid Cafe Pop-Up

When: Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, from 1 pm to 10 pm

Where: Oishiii Sweets Café, 3376 Kennedy Road, Unit #2, Toronto

Tickets: $60; available online

