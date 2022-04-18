Get ready to eat your heart out. A massive three-day food and drink festival is coming to Toronto, and it’s just days away.

TO Food and Drink is coming to the city from April 22 to 24 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Attendees will be able to try some delicious eats from over 150 of the best food and drink brands. So expect some yummy eats from the best food trucks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TO Food and Drink Fest (@tofoodanddrinkfest)

From local chefs to world-renowned names, guests are in for a treat — literally! While you eat and drink, a DJ will be blasting the best tunes throughout the weekend.

Features include “Shake It To Make It: Hands-on Mixology Classes,” “Chef Workshop and Stage,” and “Meet The Makers: Wine Tasting Section.”

Tickets are still on sale for the three-day event. Schedules for exhibitors, guest speakers, and workshops will be released soon.