Shakespeare in the Park returns this summer with a romantic comedy

If you’ve been missing Shakespeare in the Park at High Park’s Amphitheatre, you’re in luck! The play is back this summer, beginning in July.

This year, performers will be producing As You Like It. The romantic comedy is also Shakespeare’s most musical play, so you’ll get to laugh and sing along with the actors.

Directed by Anand Rajaram, the play will run from July 28 to September 4. The production will feature original compositions by Canadian musicians. The play’s heroine, Rosalind, will be played by Bren Eastcott, and her love, Orlando, will be played by Paolo Santalucia.

“In Anand Rajaram’s hands, audiences can expect a wildly funny and irreverent As You Like It, which will undoubtedly make for a must-see summer production,” Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy said in a press release.

Shakespeare in the Park is part of Dream in High Park, a summer series of live performances at High Park’s amphitheatre. Dream in High Park will also host a music festival, performances and a tap-dancing concert.

“It’s going to be a summer filled with music!” Healey said.

When: July 28 to September 4.

Where: High Park Amphitheatre

Tickets: General admission is on sale here starting at noon on April 14.