Ontario camping sites still have availabilities and here's how to book

August is just around the corner, and summer vacation is nearing its end. Looking for last-minute activities? Ontario camping sites still have spots available for a little getaway.

Though it’s been a busy summer for Ontario Parks, a representative told Daily Hive that there are a ton of spots available for those looking to book a site before summer ends.

“To date, we have experienced an increase in reservations of approximately 60% vs. the same time last year,” from January 1 to July 1, said the representative.

Here are a few tips that could help you secure a spot:

Try a new park – Their busiest parks that fill up first are Algonquin, Killbear, Pinery, Sandbanks and Bon Echo.

Book Late. Keep an eye out for cancellations.

Aim for mid-week reservations or shoulder seasons.

Ontario Parks says that multi-day vacancies are available across southern Ontario, and they recommend checking for cancellations, mid-week opportunities, and even fall camping.

It is always recommended that visitors make reservations in advance to avoid last-minute decisions, but in the odd case you’re feeling adventurous, Ontario Parks may be able to accommodate if possible.

They have also made a few new changes like decreasing the price of their seasonal permits, introducing a new service to manage the increase in park use among day-trippers to prevent long lineups and overcrowding at parks.

“We are experiencing an extremely busy year, and we need everyone’s help to leave our parks cleaner than they found them; arrive prepared and help us protect these special shared places. Individual actions make a difference,” said Ontario Parks.