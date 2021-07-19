Here's where you can get an all inclusive bubbles brunch in Toronto

A South American inspired restaurant in downtown Toronto is now offering an all inclusive weekend brunch.

We repeat: all inclusive brunch. And did we mention the bubbles?

MARKED, located at 132 John Street, has launched an all inclusive weekend brunch experience that includes a bottle of bubbles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARKED (@markedrestaurant)

Each weekend at 11 am, you can head to the restaurant’s patio or indoor dining area to enjoy unlimited small plates that include Chicken Coxinhas, Bacon-Wrapped Dates, and Picanha, as well as brunch-specificdishes that include the Manchego Biscuit Benny, and Soufflé Pancake.

For those who want brunch only, the cost is $55, for those wanting the brunch and bubbles experience, it is $65.

MARKED is Forthspace Hospitality’s latest venture since opening à toi and Coffee Oysters Champagne in Toronto back in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARKED (@markedrestaurant)

Along with the handcrafted cocktails and curated wine list, MARKED’s menu is inspired by South American flavours, accompanied by the a one-of-a-kind taste that comes from charcoal-grilled foods.

Reservations are recommended! And get ready for some resort vibes.

Where: 132 John Street

When: Every weekend from 11 am – 3:30 pm