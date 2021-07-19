Here's where you can get an all inclusive bubbles brunch in Toronto
A South American inspired restaurant in downtown Toronto is now offering an all inclusive weekend brunch.
We repeat: all inclusive brunch. And did we mention the bubbles?
MARKED, located at 132 John Street, has launched an all inclusive weekend brunch experience that includes a bottle of bubbles.
View this post on Instagram
Each weekend at 11 am, you can head to the restaurant’s patio or indoor dining area to enjoy unlimited small plates that include Chicken Coxinhas, Bacon-Wrapped Dates, and Picanha, as well as brunch-specificdishes that include the Manchego Biscuit Benny, and Soufflé Pancake.
For those who want brunch only, the cost is $55, for those wanting the brunch and bubbles experience, it is $65.
MARKED is Forthspace Hospitality’s latest venture since opening à toi and Coffee Oysters Champagne in Toronto back in 2018.
View this post on Instagram
Along with the handcrafted cocktails and curated wine list, MARKED’s menu is inspired by South American flavours, accompanied by the a one-of-a-kind taste that comes from charcoal-grilled foods.
Reservations are recommended! And get ready for some resort vibes.
MARKED All Inclusive Brunch
Where: 132 John Street
When: Every weekend from 11 am – 3:30 pm