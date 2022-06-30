Canada Day is finally upon us so for those looking to make last-minute plans, we’ve got you.

There’s a whirlpool jet tour for thrill-seekers and a free museum day for chill-seekers. When it comes to food, check out a new Markham spot that opens on Canada Day where you can pair soju with delicious Korean dishes.

If you’re looking for the best spot to watch the fireworks, there are multiple locations to check out around the city. So gather your buddies and grab a blanket and get ready to “ooh” and “ahh” as the fireworks light up the evening sky.

What: Canada Day fireworks are back after two long years. Expect large crowds but luckily there are multiple venues to choose from. There’s the most popular Ashbridges Bay Park, Downsview Park, Mel Lastman Square, and Canada’s Wonderland. Check here for details.

When: July 1

Time: 10 pm

Where: Multiple venues

What: Book your timed tickets now because the ROM will be welcoming visitors for free on Canada Day. You can check out the new Fantastic Beasts exhibit, the “Kore 670,” as well as the “Great Whales: Up Close and Personal,” which ends on July 3.

When: July 1

Time: 10 am to 5: 30 pm

Where: Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queens Park

Price: Free

What: From jewelry to home décor, you’re likely to find unique items during the Eid Carnival. The outdoor bazaar will be taking over Mentor College’s sports field and visitors can expect giveaways, entertainment, food trucks, and kids’ rides.

When: July 2 to 3

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: Mentor College Sports Field, 40 Forest Avenue, Mississauga

Price: Free

What: Few things are more Canadian than poutine and Niagara Falls so usher in Canada Day by getting soaked during the Whirlpool Jet Boat Tour, a 45-minute experience where you can “feel the thrill of Devil’s Hole class 5 whitewater.” Make sure to arrive 45 minutes in advance to register and attend a safety orientation.

Time: Timed tickets

Where: Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours, 55 River Frontage Road, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Price: $73.95

What: Enjoy an entire month of free live music during the Summer Music Concerts at Harboufront Centre. Expect a diverse line-up of musicians this weekend such as Serena Ryder, Coeur de Pirate, and Leo Blu.

When: July 1 to 24

Where: Harbourfront Centre Concert Stage and Stage in the Park, 235 Queens Quay

Price: Free

What: FEEL90, a Korean bar opens on Canada Day and it’s the perfect spot for some soju and spicy rice cake stew with deep-fried squid legs. It’s perfect for night owls because it doesn’t open until 7 pm and only closes at 2:30 am. Other deliciousness includes kimchi poutine, grilled squid, beef brisket, and more.

When: Opens July 1

Time: Wednesday 7 pm to 2:30 pm, Thursday to Tuesday 8:30 pm top 2:30 am

Where: FEEL90, 5 Glen Cameron Road, Markham

What: Rent yours ahead of time from Suso Skate Co. and skate away at various locations such as The Bentway or the rooftop at CF Shops at Don Mills. Don’t know how to roller skate? You can book beginners’ skate lessons with an instructor so you can feel more comfortable and confident on wheels.

When: The Bentway is open until August 21; CF Shops at Don Mills is open until September

Where: The Bentway, 250 Fort York Boulevard; CF Shops at Don Mills, 1090 Don Mills Road

Price: Rentals start at $18 for one hour

What: Rhythms of Canada Festival 2022 is a spectacular summer event that celebrates Canada’s diversity. There are clay tile-making workshops, family tours, chess tournaments, pop-up performances, a festival souk, and much more.

When: Until July 3

Time: Varies

Where: Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Drive

Price: Some events are free. Check here for ticket information