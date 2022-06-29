There's a new Korean eatery in Markham but it's only open at night
FEEL90 is Markham’s newest late-night Korean bar offering all the mouthwatering, authentic eats to satisfy your cravings.
The new spot is located at 5 Glen Cameron Road and is just a drive away from Toronto but here’s the kicker, the restaurant is only open at night.
FEEL90 is open every day until 2:30 am which is the perfect spot to end your fun after a night out.
Guests can enjoy tantalizing choices from its Korean tapas-style menu that features eats like Spicy rice cake stew with deep-fried squid legs, grilled squid, kimchi poutine, beef brisket, and more.
If you’re willing to make the trip or live fairly close, FEEL90 has a grand opening special running until July 9 that offers the first bottle of soju for $9.99 – a perfect pair to any meal.
FEEL90 is open Wednesdays from 7 pm to 2:30 am and Thursdays to Tuesdays from 8:30 pm to 2:30 am.
FEEL90
Address: 5 Glen Cameron Road
Phone: 437-533-5898