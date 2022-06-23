All of the ROM's galleries and exhibits will be free on Canada Day

Edward Burtynsky's In the Wake of Progress: AN EPIC NEW IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

If you’re looking for free Canada Day plans, look no further than the Royal Ontario Museum.

The ROM is opening its doors for free on Friday, July 1. Visitors will be able to explore all of the museum’s galleries and special exhibitions free of charge.

This includes the newly-opened Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature, Kore 670, and Commemorative Royal Objects. It’s also one of the last chances to see Great Whales: Up Close and Personal, which closes on July 3.

Explore the links between the magical creatures of the wizarding world and the remarkable animals in our natural world, view one of the most important sculptures from Greece’s legendary Acropolis, or venture into the underwater world of giants.

In a release, the ROM said the initiative is part of its commitment to provide the community with greater access to art and culture.

Capacity will be limited, and visitors are encouraged to book their free tickets online in advance. The ROM will be open from 10 am until 5:30 pm, and the tickets will be timed.

Canada Day isn’t your only opportunity to see the ROM for free. Until the end of September, the museum’s main floor galleries and programs are free for everyone to explore.

As well, starting July 1, the ROM will be open seven days a week until Labour Day.