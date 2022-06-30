Where to watch the fireworks around Toronto this long weekend

It’s the first long weekend of the summer and you can celebrate with fireworks at multiple locations across the GTA. This is the first time in two years that festivities are scheduled to take place so you can expect larger-than-normal crowds on July 1.

Whether you’re travelling on foot or using transit, here’s where you can catch a spectacular fireworks show this weekend.

And keep in mind — there will be some subway closures (line 2 between Jane and Ossington) starting on July 2.

Ashbridges Bay Park

Without a doubt, Ashbridges Bay Park is the most popular spot in Toronto for Canada Day fireworks. Located on the east end near Woodbine Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard, the festivities are expected to kick off at 10 pm. It’s best to get there early, before the sun goes down if you want space to set up chairs or a blanket for you and your friends.

Where: Ashbridges Bay Park

When: Open all day

Downsview Park

Those living on the north end can head over to Downsview Park, at Keele and Sheppard Avenue West, to catch some spectacular fireworks. According to the park’s official website, there will be live entertainment, food trucks, games, and much more taking place July 1. Canada Day fireworks are scheduled to go off at 10 pm.

Where: Downsview Park

When: Open all day

Mel Lastman Square

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Dela Cruz (@mistressmacchiato)

This weekend, North York turns 100! To get in on the festivities, you can head over to Mel Lastman Square anytime after 2 pm. The public park is located at Yonge Street and North York Boulevard, steps from the North York Centre subway station. There will be lots of fun activities going on like bellydancing lessons, DJ performances before the fireworks kick off at 10 pm.

Where: Mel Lastman Square

When: Open all day

Canada’s Wonderland

The annual fireworks display at Wonderland lasts for 15 minutes and it’s one of those you-just-can’t-miss-it events of the year. The big, bright spectacle doesn’t start until the park closes at 10 pm. Heading to Canada’s Wonderland from downtown Toronto takes almost an hour and a half via transit but could be more economical than taking an Uber.

Where: Canada’s Wonderland

When: Open all day