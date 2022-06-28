One of Canada's largest free jazz festivals returns to Toronto this weekend

A long-running Toronto music fest is kicking off its 34th year of free live music in the city’s east end this weekend.

The Beaches International Jazz Festival, happening from July 2 to 24, features hundreds of artists performing at multiple stages, venues and events.

No matter what style of music you’re into, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Beaches Jazz Festival.

Festivities begin with Salsa on the Beach at Woodbine Park on July 2 and 3. Hit the dance floor to the sounds of Latin melodies including salsa, merengue and cumbia. Performers include La Sonora Queen and El Tuty & Son D’aqui Orquestra.

The Sounds of Leslieville & Riverside weekend returns from July 8 to 10 at the Jimmie Simpson Park Main Stage and the new Riverside Common Stage and Leslie Grove Park Big Band Stage. Catch 30 diverse bands over the three days including Command Sisters, Wolf Saga and Jerry Leger.

Make sure to add the Richards Group Block Party into your schedule for July 8 and 9. The party will see bands livening up Queen Street East with music along street pockets between Carlaw Avenue and Lewis Street.

Then head to Woodbine Park from July 15 to 17, bands for the TD Main Stage Weekend. Performers in the highly anticipated event include Brass Transit, the Musical Legacy of Chicago and KC Roberts and the Live Revolution.

Those wanting to get up close and personal with some of Toronto’s most interesting jazz musicians are invited to attend the free TD Workshops from July 18 to 20 at the Beach United Church.

StreetFest is taking over Queen Street East from July 21 to 23, with over 40 live bands performing everything from classic blues, indie rock, Latin, R&B, and more along the two kilometres between Woodbine Avenue and Beech Avenue.

Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up with the popular Groovin’ in the Park at Woodbine Park from July 22 to 24. The event will be a showcase of Toronto’s Funk, Soul & House music scene in addition to festival faves like the Larnell Lewis Band on closing day at the OLG Main Stage.

When: July 2 to 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Admission: Free