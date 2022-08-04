8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: August 4 to 7
A doggy fashion show and a vegan fest are just some of the things to look forward to in Toronto this weekend.
Start on a high note with a concert at Scotiabank Arena, then check out the awesome line-up of artists at Jerk Fest and Kultureland. If you prefer something a little more low-key, bring a blanket, head to the park, and watch free movies at various locations across the GTA.
And if that’s not enough, you’re guaranteed to leave totally stuffed at the ongoing Smorgasburg by Queens Quay and Taste of Vietnam, which takes place at Nathan Phillips Square.
Enjoy delicious Vietnamese food
What: Taste of Vietnam returns to Nathan Phillips Square with delicious dishes like beef jerky salad and banh mi sandwiches — make sure to wash it all down with refreshing sugarcane juice. There’s going to be a parade and a fashion show that will also showcase the latest in ethnic fashion.
When: August 5 to 6
Time: 10 am to 10 pm
Where: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen Street West
Price: Free admission
See Swedish House Mafia in concert
What: This Friday, Swedish House Mafia will be taking over Scotiabank Arena. Trio Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso are known for hits like “Don’t You Worry Child” and “Moth to a Flame.”
When: August 5
Time: 8 pm
Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street
Price: Check here for tickets
Go to a vegan fest
What: The ultimate vegan food event that takes place in Dallas, Miami, LA, Chicago, and New York returns to Toronto’s Fort York’s Garrison Common. With a massive list of vendors including 13 Suns Ethiopian Vegan Cuisine, Classico Vegano, Vegan AF, and The Vegan Pantry, you’ll want to bring your buddies and a massive appetite.
When: August 6
Time: 11 am to 8 pm
Where: Garrison Common, 100 Garrison Road
Price: General admission $15
Enjoy great food and music
What: TD International Jerk Food and Music Festival is back after two years. The event kicks off with a VIP boat cruise on August 4, followed by performances by Brian McKnight, Maxi Priest, Alison Hinds, and Konshens at Centennial Park.
When: August 4 to 7
Time: Varies
Where: Centennial Park, 256 Centennial Park Road, Etobicoke
Price: Check here for details
Go to a pup-friendly event
What: Toronto Humane Society’s largest annual event is back! Paws in the Park will take place at Woodbine Park with lots of family-friendly activities such as the Pup Walk, a silent auction, dog training demos, a doggy fashion show, a beverage garden, and food trucks – and even a food truck for dogs. Proceeds from this event will help improve the lives of animals.
When: August 6
Time: 9 am to 4 pm
Where: Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen Street East
Price: Free admission
Watch amazing Afro, Latin, and Caribbean acts
What: Kultureland is a two-day music festival that offers the best mix of Afro-fusion, Latin Urbano, dancehall, and R&B. Artists include Burna Boy, Jhene Aiko, Bolu Ajibade, Ms. Banks, and more. Expect DJs, an esports arcade, and, when you’ve worked up an appetite, choose from a range of international cuisine.
When: August 6 to 7
Time: Varies
Where: Markham Fairgrounds, 10801 McCowan Road
Price: Two-day general admission $255.66
Go on a culinary adventure
What: A massive open-air food market is finally in Toronto and we can assure you, you’ll want to go back for seconds. Until September 10, Smorgasburg will be serving up amazing eats so you can sample delicious dishes like Alma + Gil’s Taco de Canasta and Khao Se’s chicken noodles. Don’t forget to try the Earl Grey Brûlée from Butter and Spice Bakeshop.
When: Every Saturday until September 10
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: 7 Queens Quay East, at the foot of Yonge Street, on Toronto’s waterfront
Watch free movies
What: Who doesn’t love a free movie? This weekend in Brampton it’s No Time to Die (James Bond) in Chinguacousy Park on Friday, August 5, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in Mount Pleasant Square on Saturday, August 6. If you’re downtown, catch the screening of Learn to Swim at Christie Pits Park on Sunday, August 7.
When: August 5 to 7
Where: Check here for details
Price: Free