Canada's largest Halal RibFest is coming to Downsview Park next month

It’s been a festival season that keeps on giving. Canada’s largest Halal barbeque and food truck festival hits Downsview Park next month.

Between August 26 to August 28, the Festival Terrace within the park will host a weekend of sizzling grilled food and attractions, with general admission tickets priced at $12. A VIP Pass is available for $20, which will let you skip lineups, and a three-day pass to the entire weekend is available for $25. Seniors over the age of 65 and youth between the ages of seven to 12 can enter for just $8.

Ticket prices are subject to change, and can be purchased today online.

Food trucks and vendors will be firing up Korean Cut Ribs, Beef Back Ribs, Philly Cheese Steak, Roast Lamb, Tandoori Charcoal Barbecue, Kabobs, and even a Funnel Cake Shawarma, among the bevy of options offered.

For those with a sweet tooth, cultural dessert options like Turkish Ice Cream, Kunafa, Kulfi, and baked sweets will be available. Specialty beverages like bubble tea, chai tea, slushies, and flavoured lemonade will be served, and will definitely hit the spot on a summer day.

Aside from the extensive selection of food and beverages, guests will be treated to a carnival, a market featuring international goods, food competitions for prizes, and even an exotic car meet showcasing super cars, classics, and motorcycles. Guests who would like to showcase their own special vehicles can register online now.

The mouth-watering meat fest makes for the perfect way to cap off the tail end of the summer season, so be sure not to miss out on the country’s largest halal barbecue event.

Halal RibFest

Location: Festival Terrace at Downsview Park

Address: 35 Carl Hall Road, Toronto, ON

Parking: $10 full day parking

Hours: 5 to 11 pm on August 26, and 11 am to 11 pm on August 27 and 28