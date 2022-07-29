AEW announces a dynamite Canadian debut in Toronto this fall

Heads up, wrestling fans! All Elite Wrestling is coming to Canada for the first time in its three-year history and it has chosen Toronto for its northern debut!

The popular pro wrestling company has announced that AEW Dynamite Live will take place on Wednesday, October 12, and an AEW Rampage taping will happen on Thursday, October 13.

Both AEW Toronto events will take place in the Coca-Cola Coliseum at Exhibition Place, which has a capacity of over 7,600 for wrestling events. So tickets will definitely go fast.

The list of wrestlers competing in the show has not been announced yet, though it’s very likely we’ll see AEW champions on the card. As of this article’s publishing date, that includes interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Blackpool Combat Club, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland).

AEW also recently debuted the AEW World Trios Championship, so Torontonians may get to see the winners of the tournament final at September’s All Out event in Chicago.

The company is also home to many talented Canadian wrestlers, including Orangeville’s Christian Cage, Winnipeg’s Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, and Stoney Creek’s “All Ego” Ethan Page.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 26 at 10 am.

When: October 12 and 13, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum – 45 Manitoba Drive, Toronto

Tickets: On sale Friday, August 26 at 10 am. Purchase online