Here's where you can watch free movies across the GTA this summer
Don’t get us wrong, Netflix is great. But sometimes you just want something a little… different.
Make the most of the summer and savour the weather by checking out these free movies screening across these GTA locations. There are loads of family-friendly options such as Jungle Cruise and Encanto that you can enjoy under the stars.
As for food and drinks, you can always bring your own, however, most of the venues have concession stands and food trucks.
So grab a blanket and get there early to make sure you get a great spot.
Christie Pits Park
750 Bloor Street West, Toronto
July 31 – Almost Famous
August 7 – Learn to Swim
August 14 – Cabaret
August 21 – The Grandmaster
August 27 – Sunset Boulevard
August 28 – American Utopia
Bell Manor Park
1 Bayside Lane, Etobicoke
August 11 – The Circus
August 18 – Summer of Soul
August 25 – Josie and the Pussycats
Downsview Park
70 Canuck Avenue, North York
August 9 – Encanto
August 22 – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Union Station
65 Front Street West
August 3 – Summer of Soul
August 10 – BTS Bring the Soul: The Movie
August 17 – CODA
August 24 – The Batman
Chinguacousy Park
9050 Bramalea Road, Brampton
August 5 – No Time to Die (James Bond)
August 12 – Jungle Cruise
August 19 – Addams Family 2
August 26 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Garden Square
12 Main Street North, Brampton
August 4 – Sonic the Hedgehog
August 11 – Dolittle
August 18 – Avengers: Endgame
August 20 – Dune
August 25 – Encanto
September 1 – Spider-Man: No Way Home
September 3 – F9
Mount Pleasant Square
100 Commuter Drive, Brampton
August 6 – Spider-Man: No Way Home
August 13 – Boss Baby: Family Business
August 20 – Cruella
August 27 – Sing 2