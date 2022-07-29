Events

Here's where you can watch free movies across the GTA this summer

Jul 29 2022, 5:15 pm
Evive's Quench Your Thirst Tour

Thu, July 28, 3:00pm

Evive's Quench Your Thirst Tour

Don’t get us wrong, Netflix is great. But sometimes you just want something a little… different.

Make the most of the summer and savour the weather by checking out these free movies screening across these GTA locations. There are loads of family-friendly options such as Jungle Cruise and Encanto that you can enjoy under the stars.

As for food and drinks, you can always bring your own, however, most of the venues have concession stands and food trucks.

So grab a blanket and get there early to make sure you get a great spot.

Christie Pits Park

750 Bloor Street West, Toronto

July 31 – Almost Famous

August 7 – Learn to Swim

August 14 – Cabaret

August 21 – The Grandmaster

August 27 – Sunset Boulevard

August 28 – American Utopia

Bell Manor Park

1 Bayside Lane, Etobicoke


August 11 – The Circus

August 18 – Summer of Soul

August 25 – Josie and the Pussycats

Downsview Park

70 Canuck Avenue, North York

August 9 – Encanto

August 22 – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Union Station

65 Front Street West

 

August 3 – Summer of Soul

August 10 – BTS Bring the Soul: The Movie

August 17 – CODA

August 24 – The Batman

Chinguacousy Park

9050 Bramalea Road, Brampton

 

August 5 – No Time to Die (James Bond)

August 12 – Jungle Cruise

August 19 – Addams Family 2

August 26 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Garden Square

12 Main Street North, Brampton

 

August 4 – Sonic the Hedgehog

August 11 – Dolittle

August 18 – Avengers: Endgame

August 20 – Dune

August 25 – Encanto

September 1 – Spider-Man: No Way Home

September 3 – F9

Mount Pleasant Square

100 Commuter Drive, Brampton

August 6 – Spider-Man: No Way Home

August 13 – Boss Baby: Family Business

August 20 – Cruella

August 27 – Sing 2

