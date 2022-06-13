8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: June 13 to 19
Looking for things to do in Toronto this weekend? We’ve got you covered!
From a taco festival to an Italian street festival, we guarantee you’ll be eating your way through the weekend. And if you’re the kind who knows the difference between IPAs and pale ales, then you won’t want to miss the Mississauga Creative Craft Beer Festival.
There’s also a pizza festival happening in Vaughan with live performances from local talent including former American Idol contestant Nicolina Bozzo.
There’s also a Japanese film festival that’s definitely worth checking out and a comic art festival that you won’t want to miss.
Try unique tacos
What: You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to the huge variety of tacos during the Taco Festival. Over three days, choose from 35 different vendors serving 125 different types of tacos. You can also choose from 26 types of tequilas, enjoy dance lessons, and listen to a mariachi band. Book now because tickets are selling fast.
When: June 17 to 19
Time: Friday and Saturday 11 am to 11 pm, Sunday 11 am to 8:30 pm
Where: The West Island at Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West
Price: $18.50
Check out a comic festival
What: Meet amazing creators during the Toronto Comic Arts Festival. Delve into the future of the comics industry and attend readings, launches, and a two-day exhibit. There’s going to be virtual programming as well as a digital marketplace. Check here for the full schedule.
When: June 17 to 19
Time: Friday 6:30 pm, Saturday 9 am to 5 pm, Sunday 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge Street
Price: Free. Registration required
Sample amazing Italian food
What: Taste of Little Italy will be transforming College Street into a lively street festival with live music, patios, carnival rides, and, of course, delicious food. Choose from a variety of multicultural vendors, try free food samples, and check out the new learn-to-skate park.
When: June 17 to 19
Time: Friday 7 pm to 1 am, Saturday 11 am to 1 am, Sunday 11 am to 10 pm
Where: College Street between Shaw Street and Bathurst. Check here for the map
Price: Free admission
Go shopping
What: Toronto Artisan Market is the perfect place for unique items from local vendors. Shop for accessories, skincare, handmade jewelry, quirky ceramics, and home décor. This time, the event will be held at Nathan Phillips Square.
When: June 19
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen Street West
Price: Free admission
Check out a Japanese film festival
What: From comedy, action, and anime to historical films, the Toronto Japanese Film Festival (TJFF) will showcase the best of Japanese cinema. After two virtual editions, this year’s in-person event will take place at the Kobayashi Hall with a line-up that includes Aristocrats, First Gentleman, and The Pursuit of Perfection. Buy tickets here.
When: June 16 to 30
Where: Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, 6 Garamond Court
Price: From $15
Get some yummy pizza
What: Enjoy drinks, music, entertainment, and amazing pizza at the Vaughan Pizza Fest, where you can choose from over 12 different pizzerias. On Saturday, don’t miss out on a performance by none other than American Idol contestant Nicolina Bozzo.
When: June 17 to June 19
Time: Friday at 5 pm, Saturday at 12 pm
Where: Improve Canada, 7250 Keele Street, Vaughan
Price: From $20, free entry on Sunday
Try locally brewed beer and cider
What: Sample delicious drinks during the Mississauga Creative Craft Beer Festival. The event is presented by CreativeHub 1352, a community working to reinvent the heritage Small Arms Inspection Building into a centre of multidisciplinary creativity. Some of the local craft and cider breweries include Fenelon Falls Brewing Co., South River Brewing Co., Nickel Brook Brewing Co., and many more. Get your ticket here.
When: June 17 to 18
Time: Friday 6 pm to 11 pm, Saturday 12 pm to 5 pm, and 6 pm to 11 pm
Where: Small Arms Inspection Building, 1352 Lake Shore Road East, Mississauga
Price: $30
Go to a concert
What: Canadian indie-pop band Walk Off the Earth will be taking over the Budweiser Stage this weekend. The group is known for its covers, as well as catchy original tracks such as “Rule the World” and “Gang of Rhythm.”
When: June 18
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West
Price: From $44