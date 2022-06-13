8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: June 13 to 19

Looking for things to do in Toronto this weekend? We’ve got you covered!

From a taco festival to an Italian street festival, we guarantee you’ll be eating your way through the weekend. And if you’re the kind who knows the difference between IPAs and pale ales, then you won’t want to miss the Mississauga Creative Craft Beer Festival.

There’s also a pizza festival happening in Vaughan with live performances from local talent including former American Idol contestant Nicolina Bozzo.

There’s also a Japanese film festival that’s definitely worth checking out and a comic art festival that you won’t want to miss.

What: You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to the huge variety of tacos during the Taco Festival. Over three days, choose from 35 different vendors serving 125 different types of tacos. You can also choose from 26 types of tequilas, enjoy dance lessons, and listen to a mariachi band. Book now because tickets are selling fast.

When: June 17 to 19

Time: Friday and Saturday 11 am to 11 pm, Sunday 11 am to 8:30 pm

Where: The West Island at Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: $18.50

What: Meet amazing creators during the Toronto Comic Arts Festival. Delve into the future of the comics industry and attend readings, launches, and a two-day exhibit. There’s going to be virtual programming as well as a digital marketplace. Check here for the full schedule.

When: June 17 to 19

Time: Friday 6:30 pm, Saturday 9 am to 5 pm, Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge Street

Price: Free. Registration required

What: Taste of Little Italy will be transforming College Street into a lively street festival with live music, patios, carnival rides, and, of course, delicious food. Choose from a variety of multicultural vendors, try free food samples, and check out the new learn-to-skate park.

When: June 17 to 19

Time: Friday 7 pm to 1 am, Saturday 11 am to 1 am, Sunday 11 am to 10 pm

Where: College Street between Shaw Street and Bathurst. Check here for the map

Price: Free admission

What: Toronto Artisan Market is the perfect place for unique items from local vendors. Shop for accessories, skincare, handmade jewelry, quirky ceramics, and home décor. This time, the event will be held at Nathan Phillips Square.

When: June 19

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen Street West

Price: Free admission

What: From comedy, action, and anime to historical films, the Toronto Japanese Film Festival (TJFF) will showcase the best of Japanese cinema. After two virtual editions, this year’s in-person event will take place at the Kobayashi Hall with a line-up that includes Aristocrats, First Gentleman, and The Pursuit of Perfection. Buy tickets here.

When: June 16 to 30

Where: Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, 6 Garamond Court

Price: From $15

What: Enjoy drinks, music, entertainment, and amazing pizza at the Vaughan Pizza Fest, where you can choose from over 12 different pizzerias. On Saturday, don’t miss out on a performance by none other than American Idol contestant Nicolina Bozzo.

When: June 17 to June 19

Time: Friday at 5 pm, Saturday at 12 pm

Where: Improve Canada, 7250 Keele Street, Vaughan

Price: From $20, free entry on Sunday

What: Sample delicious drinks during the Mississauga Creative Craft Beer Festival. The event is presented by CreativeHub 1352, a community working to reinvent the heritage Small Arms Inspection Building into a centre of multidisciplinary creativity. Some of the local craft and cider breweries include Fenelon Falls Brewing Co., South River Brewing Co., Nickel Brook Brewing Co., and many more. Get your ticket here.

When: June 17 to 18

Time: Friday 6 pm to 11 pm, Saturday 12 pm to 5 pm, and 6 pm to 11 pm

Where: Small Arms Inspection Building, 1352 Lake Shore Road East, Mississauga

Price: $30

What: Canadian indie-pop band Walk Off the Earth will be taking over the Budweiser Stage this weekend. The group is known for its covers, as well as catchy original tracks such as “Rule the World” and “Gang of Rhythm.”

When: June 18

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: From $44