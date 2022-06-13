EventsSummerGreat Outdoors

Paddle through Lake Ontario in a glowing LED kayak this summer

Jun 13 2022, 2:10 pm
Paddle through Lake Ontario in a glowing LED kayak this summer
Paddle your way through Lake Ontario in an impressive light-up see-through kayak as the sun sets in Toronto.

Toronto Kayaks is the city’s newest way to venture through the waters of Lake Ontario.

The company offers transparent hybrid kayak canoes that come fully equipped with Bluetooth speakers and LED lights.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @torontokayaks

A single-seat kayak is priced at $60 plus tax, and a two-seater is priced at $100 plus tax for the day and $120 plus tax at night.

Kayak rental comes with some bug spray, a life jacket, a safety kit, and a waterproof pouch.

It’s important to note that single kayaks are only available during the day from 12 pm to 4 pm and can’t be booked at night.

In order to place a reservation, interested parties can book a slot online through Toronto Kayak’s official website.

Besides Humber River, these transparent LED kayaks are also available for rent at Woodbine Beach and Brampton.

Toronto Kayaks

When: Until the end of summer
Where: Multiple locations across the Toronto area

